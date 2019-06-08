 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: Steve Smith, Australian Player To Watch

Updated: 08 June 2019 14:15 IST

Former captain Steve Smith is among the best batsmen in the business and bears big responsibility for Australia doing well in World Cup 2019.

Steve Smith made the most of this return. © AFP

Steve Smith has been in the news for all the wrong reasons ever since the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018. Steve Smith, along with David Warner, were slapped with one-year bans which ended just short of World Cup 2019, paving the way for both to return to big-time cricket. Smith made the most of this return when he scored a potentially match-winning 73 after Australia were struggling at 79/5 against the West Indies. The former skipper was once considered to be one of the best batsmen in international cricket and his performance here was quite something cricket fans have seen over the years.

Steve Smith made his One-day International (ODI) debut in February 2010 against the West Indies. He didn't get to bat but picked up two wickets, although at a heavy cost.

Smith has so far played 110 ODIs and batted in 96 innings. He has 3522 runs to his credit, averaging 41.92, with a strike rate of 85.83.

Smith has eight centuries with the best of 164. He also has 20 fifties.

Smith's leg-spin has brought him 27 ODI wickets though he doesn't bowl nowadays.

Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steve Smith World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table.
Highlights
  • Steve Smith is among the best batsmen in the business
  • Smith has been in the news for all the wrong reasons
  • Smith has so far played 110 ODIs and batted in 96 innings
Sheldon Cottrell Takes Unbelievable Catch To Dismiss Steve Smith - Watch
Cricket World Cup 2019, Australia vs West Indies: Australia Probable Playing XI, West Indies Probable Playing XI
World Cup 2019 Preview: Australia, West Indies Face Off In Battle For Summit Spot
World Cup 2019: David Warner Stars In Australia's Rout Of Afghanistan
World Cup: Shane Warne Makes Bold Prediction About Australia's Chances
