All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant's selection when an injury-hit India take on minnows Afghanistan in the World Cup 2019 clash at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. Rishabh Pant, who was designated as Team India reserve, made it to the squad following opener Shikhar Dhawan's injury and could add firepower to the side's batting line-up. Bottom-placed Afghanistan, on the other hand, have larger problems to deal with after their coach Phil Simmons indicated via a tweet that he will reveal chief selector Dawlat Ahmadzai's role in the removal of Asghar Afghan as skipper in the 11th hour and the effect of his actions on the team's preparation for the World Cup 2019. Afghanistan's controversial campaign, marred by poor on and off-field decisions, has gone from bad to worse. They now face the onerous task of squaring off against a galaxy of world class players, whose performance graph is on the upswing.

When is the India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match?

The India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 22, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match be played?

The India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton .

What time does the India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match begin?

The India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match?

The India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)