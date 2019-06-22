India vs Afghanistan Live Score, IND vs AFG Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Mohammed Shami Set For World Cup 2019 Debut As India Take On Afghanistan
India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: India will look to strengthen their position in the top four of the points table.
India will face Afghanistan today at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant's selection when an injury-hit India take the field in their next league fixture in the ongoing World Cup 2019. Rishabh Pant, who was designated as Team India reserve, made it to the squad following opener Shikhar Dhawan's injury and could add firepower to the side's batting line-up. Bottom-placed Afghanistan, on the other hand, have larger problems to deal with after their coach Phil Simmons indicated via a tweet that he will reveal chief selector Dawlat Ahmadzai's role in the removal of Asghar Afghan as skipper in the 11th hour and the effect of his actions on the team's preparation for the World Cup 2019. While India will look to strengthen their position in the top four of the points table, Afghanistan who are yet to win a game in the tournament will be searching for their first win. (LIVE SCORECARD)
