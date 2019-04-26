ICC Releases List Of Match Officials, Sundaram Ravi Lone Indian Representative, Ian Gould To Retire After The World Cup 2019

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the full list of match officials for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales. The match officials comprise 16 umpires and 6 match referees from across the globe managing all 48 matches. The World Cup begins from May 30, with hosts England and South Africa facing off at The Oval in London.

Out of the 22 match officials that will be overseeing the Cup, three of them, Kumar Dharmasena, Paul Reiffel, and David Boon, are former World Cup winners. Dharmasena won the World Cup in 1996 with Sri Lanka, Australian Reiffel in 1999 (hosted in England) and Boon was part of the Australian squad that won the World Cup in 1987.

Full list of match officials:

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Joel Wilson, Michael Gough, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Paul Wilson.

Match referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Andy Pycroft, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Richie Richardson.

The 2019 World Cup will be the fourth and the last World Cup that Ian Gould will be officiating in, as he has announced his retirement from international cricket after this tournament. The 61-year old umpire, who was a wicketkeeper for England and also participated in the 1983 World Cup, has officiated in 74 Tests, 135 ODIs and 37 T20Is so far.