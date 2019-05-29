 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa: Jos Buttler, England Player To Watch

Updated: 29 May 2019 16:46 IST

Jos Buttler has grown into one of the most pugnacious wicketkeeper-batsmen in limited-overs cricket.

World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa: Jos Buttler, England Player To Watch
In 131 ODIs, Jos Buttler has scored 3531 runs at a strike rate of 119.57 and an average of 41.54. © AFP

From a duck on debut against Pakistan at Dubai in February, 2012, Joseph Charles Buttler has come a long way. Jos Buttler, as he is popularly known, is a great asset for England, with his ability to put any attack to sword in the middle overs One-day International (ODI) innings. Added to that are his wicket-keeping skills which have added another dimension for England as it allows them to use Jonny Bairstow as a batsman alone. This whole package makes Jos Buttler quite the utility man for England and he could be a key player in their World Cup 2019 campaign.

Buttler made his debut against Pakistan on February 21, 2012, at Dubai but his batting stint ended rather ingloriously with a two-ball duck.

However, he has grown as an attacking middle-order batsman who boasts a strike rate of over 100, making him quite a formidable foe.

Buttler has so far played 131 ODIs with 108 innings. He has scored 3531 runs at a strike rate of 119.57 and an average of 41.54.

Buttler boasts a top score of 150 from among eight centuries. He also has 18 half-centuries to his name.

Apart from that, Buttler has 188 victims behind the stumps (159 catches, 29 stumpings).

