World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs South Africa: Head To Head Match Stats, Winning, Losing, Tied Match History

Updated: 29 May 2019 16:30 IST

England vs South Africa has been a very stiff contest with the firepower on both sides making for some very tight contests.

England and South Africa will face off in the opening match of World Cup 2019. © AFP

Hosts England take on South Africa in the opening match of World Cup 2019 and the two teams have at each other from the time South Africa returned to world cricket in 1992. England are being carded as one of the favourites for World Cup 2019 and while South Africa are not really being considered strong contenders, they are good enough to take the battle to any team on their day. The stats between the two teams in One-day Internationals (ODI) show that they have been keen rivals over the years.

England vs South Africa:

Matches: 59

England won: 26

South Africa won: 29

Tied: 1

No result: 3

As is evident from the statistics, England vs South Africa has been quite a close affair, with the South Africans actually coming out on top on more occasions.

However, World Cup 2019 may end up being a little different, with England looking in their best form to win the elusive trophy.

But South Africa will have a thing or two to say about that, and being the first match for England, this contest could well be quite an interesting one.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Francois du Plessis Faf du Plessis Eoin Joseph Gerard Morgan Eoin Morgan World Cup 2019 Cricket England vs South Africa, Match 1
Highlights
  • England take on South Africa in the opening match of World Cup 2019
  • England are being carded as one of the favourites for World Cup 2019
  • South Africa are not really being considered strong contenders
