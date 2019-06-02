 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, England vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 02 June 2019 18:50 IST

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan suffered an embarrassing seven-wicket defeat to the West Indies at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Pakistan folded for a paltry 105 in 21.4 overs in their preview match. © AFP

England will return to their batting paradise Trent Bridge, where they have twice registered the highest One-Day International total, for World Cup 2019 Match 6 against Pakistan on Monday. Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan suffered an embarrassing seven-wicket defeat to the West Indies at the same venue on Friday. Some disciplined bowling from the West Indies bowlers saw Pakistan fold for a paltry 105 in 21.4 overs in batting-friendly conditions at Nottingham, where record-setter England scored 444/3 against Pakistan in 2016 and 481/6 in 2018. Even though Eoin Morgan's men started their campaign with an emphatic 104-run win against South Africa, England may recall fast bowler Mark Wood for the match against Pakistan. England, in the light of Pakistan's problems against short-pitched bowling, might unleash Wood in partnership with the Sussex speedster Jofra Archer. "We're aware of what went on yesterday," England assistant coach Graham Thorpe said Saturday. "The West Indies bowled very well, they looked like they roughed Pakistan up," the former England batsman added.

When is the England vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 3, 2019 (Monday).

Where will the England vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match be played?

The England vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

What time does the England vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match begin?

The England vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match?

The England vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the England vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team England England Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Cricket England vs Pakistan, Match 6
Highlights
  • England will return to their batting paradise Trent Bridge on Monday
  • England scored 444/3 against Pakistan in 2016 and 481/6 in 2018
  • They host Pakistan, who suffered an embarrassing seven-wicket defeat
