49.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR.
Live Score
49.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
49.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single as Wood strokes it towards cover.
49.3 overs (0 Run) A dot! That is probably it, 'IF' Wahab does not bowl an extra. A yorker outside off, Wood fails to put bat to ball again.
49.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 21 in 4 now! Fours won't do it for England. A high full toss on off, Wood hits it over covers and the ball races away.
49.1 overs (0 Run) Not a good hat-trick ball! He bowls it well wide of the stumps. Wood had made room to hit it but misses.
48.6 overs (1 Run) A single! 25 needed from the last 6 balls. Slower one and outside off, Wood is early in the stroke. He miscues it down to long on for one.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Another one full and wide outside off, Rashid throws his bat at it but the ball goes off the outside edge down to third man for a single.
48.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! No. 9 goes down! Pakistan a wicket away from winning the match. Amir gets his second and who is the catcher? Wahab Riaz. You just can't keep him out of the game at the moment. This is outside off, Archer swings but the ball takes the top edge. It goes uppishly towards third man where Riaz takes a good catch running in and then diving forward.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Good fielding by Imam! This is very full and outside off, it is squeezed out towards deep point. The fielder there is waiting for the ball to come. Imam from covers runs to his left, collects the ball in front of him and keeps it down to one. Good urgency shown by the Pakistan opening batsman.
48.2 overs (0 Run) Thinks of paddling it but Amir spots him moving across. He bowls it even wider outside off. Rashid fails to put bat on ball.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Archer squirts it through covers for one.
47.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Two in two for Wahab Riaz. That is probably the final nail in the coffin. He got Moeen off a short one and gets Woakes by bowling a pacey delivery. It is short and on off, Woakes looks to cut but due to the extra bounce, the ball takes the outside edge and goes into the gloves of Sarfaraz. The crowd has gone mad! Hard to guess who is playing at home!
47.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken! Wahab strikes back! Good delivery this. It is short and outside off, on the slower side. Moeen may not have been expecting it. He first looks to ramp but due to the lack of pace on the ball, he tries to guide it over point. But it comes from the bottom half of his bat and he ends up lobbing it to point where Fakhar Zaman takes it.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Goes to over the wicket and bangs it in the pitch. It is the slower one. Woakes slaps it through covers for one.
47.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Misses by a little and Woakes makes him pay. Crucial hit this. It is full, misses the yorker but just a little. Woakes lofts it over the long off fence. Short boundary so even half a connection would do. 8 from the first three balls. 30 needed in 15!
47.2 overs (0 Run) Top class stuff! Nails the yorker on middle, Woakes can only dig it out towards the bowler. 4 more of these is what Sarfaraz will be saying.
47.1 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! A difficult chance, a good effort in the end by Asif Ali. Wahab bowls it full and on off, Woakes ends up carving it uppishly towards covers. Asif runs in, dives forward but can't hang on. Two taken by the batsmen.
46.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary in the over! 15 from it. That is more than the run rate they need to go at. Ali bags his first boundary and England will hope this gets him going. Short and on the body, Ali swivels and pulls it all along the ground through square leg. The fielder in the deep runs to his left, dives, gets a hand to it but can't stop the ball. 38 in 18! England back in the game.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Goes back to bowling it on the stumps, Woakes looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball goes towards point. A leg bye taken.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Another wide! Amir is not happy. It is a close call. Slower ball and it's outside off. Woakes swings again but misses. Umpire feels it is a wide and signals so.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Outside the tramline this time! Woakes lets it be and it has been wided this time.
46.4 overs (0 Run) A dot! Full and wide outside off, just inside the tramline. Woakes swings but misses.
46.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy but Woakes won't care! Welcome, welcome boundary for England. Poor ball to be honest with third man up. Short and outside off, Woakes throws his bat at it but gets an outside edge to the third man fence. They need more.
46.2 overs (2 Runs) SAFE! Another couple! Terrific delivery though from Amir. It is the slower one and the line is key here. It is wide outside off. Woakes is early into his lofted cover-drive. It goes high up in the air. There are two fielders converging, one from sweeper cover and the other from cover. They don't get to it and the batsmen take two.
46.1 overs (2 Runs) Another couple but boundaries are what England need. Full and on off, Woakes strokes it wide of long off and takes two.
45.6 overs (2 Runs) Finally gets hold of one but not off the middle. It is down towards long on for a brace. The fielder there misfields but no extra run taken. Just the 5 from the over. 53 needed in 24. Run rate above 13 now.
45.5 overs (0 Run) Once again, the slower ball foxes Moeen. It is banged in and on middle, Moeen is once again very early into the pull shot and fails to connect. Pressure building. Dots are gold dust at this stage for Pakistan.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Done in pace there is Moeen. Slower one outside off, Moeen swings but is way too early into the shot. Misses.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, once again cramping the batter for room. Woakes hits it down to long on for one.
45.2 overs (1 Run) In the air... but safe! Heart in the mouth moment for England. short and on the body, Moeen looks to pull but is hurried into the shot. It hits the glove and lobs towards the leg side. Sarfaraz runs towards it but can't get to it. A single taken.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Looks to open up the off side but Hassan bowls it very straight. Woakes hits it towards point for one.