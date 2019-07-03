39.6 overs (0 Run) A slower one to end on middle, Henry pushes it to mid on.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Another cracking stroke! Fuller and around off, Henry hits it hard to covers.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and down the leg side, Southee looks to pull but misses. Wided.
39.3 overs (3 Runs) Gets off the mark with a lovely shot. Fuller and on off, Henry strokes it through covers. The fielder in the deep runs to his right, dives and pushes it back in. The batters take three. The umpires go upstairs to check if Root has done well, replays show that he has.
Matt Henry is the new man in.
39.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Southee should have let Santner continue his walk because Hawk Eye returns with three reds. He now takes New Zealand's only review along with him. Wood gets his second. He comes running in and lands it outside off, it skids through. Santner shuffles across and looks to flick but misses. An appeal and the umpire raises the finger. Santner starts walking but Tim asks his to review. Santner does so but to no effect as replays show it to be hitting the leg pole. 8 down now New Zealand.
UDRS for LBW. Looks dead plumb and Santner is already walking. But he is stopped by Southee and they want another look. From around the wicket, flick shot missed. Does not look to be missing any stump. No spike on the Ultra Edge when the ball passes the bat. Missing off stump! But hitting leg and middle. Santner can resume walking.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Good nut to begin with! From around the wicket, he initially angles it into the batter, gets it to leave Santner after pitching. Mitchell plays inside the line and gets beaten.
Mark Wood is back into the attack! 6-0-27-1 are his figures.
38.6 overs (1 Run) The ball is pitched at short of a length and is going down the leg side, Santner uppishly plays it from his hips towards deep square leg for a single
38.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, flicked through square leg for a single.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the off stump, defended well by Southee on his first ball.
Into the bowlers. Tim Southee is the first of them. Ooops... Plunkett comes running in but is blocked by the umpire. Southee was not ready. Let us get ready for either some cheap wickets or some entertaining strokes.
38.3 overs (0 Run) OUT c Jos Buttler b Liam Plunkett. New Zealand have lost their seventh wicket.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the off side, Latham pushes it down the ground to mid off.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, coming in, watchfully defended.
Liam Plunkett is back on. 7-0-26-0 so far.
37.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Santner gets a boundary now! This is on a length and outside off, MS strokes it through covers and the ball races away. Bairstow does put in a dive to stop it but his effort goes in vain. He is in some pain now as he is seen holding his shoulder. 11 from the over, still less than the run rate needed.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, TL pushes it through mid on for one.
37.4 overs (0 Run) This one is also angled into the batter, Latham works it to mid-wicket.
37.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! New Zealand need a lot more! This is fuller and on middle, Latham works it through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence.
37.2 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and on off, Latham pushes it wide of the sweeper and takes two.
37.1 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads, Latham looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Full length ball on the pads. Santner swings the bat but misses it and it hits his pads.
36.5 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, ducked under.
36.4 overs (1 Run) 50 comes up for Latham! It is his 15th ODI fifty. This is a hard fought innings by him. The ball was pitched shortish on the off side and Latham pulls the ball to mid-wicket for a single.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Pacy from Stokes. That zipped through to Jos Buttler. Short and outside off, Latham looks to pull but misses.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the off side, pushed back to the bowler by Latham. New Zealand need to get a move on here.
36.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around off, pulled through mid-wicket for a single.
35.6 overs (3 Runs) Nice fielding! Santner chips this over mid-wicket. The fielder at mid on runs after it and saves a run.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Another good length on off, MS defends it out. Santner seems to have decided to play out the 50 overs.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Another fuller length delivery on off, Santner hits it hard to mid off.
35.3 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side, this is hit to mid on for an easy run.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Latham strokes it to covers.
35.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length and outside off, Latham looks to drive but leaves a gap between bat and pad. The ball sneaks through.