Mitchell Santner is the new man in.
28.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Straight to the man! The local boy strikes on his first ball itself. He can't believe that he has got a wicket on that delivery. It is a loosener, it is short and on middle, Colin de Grandhomme looks to pull it over the square leg fence but hits it straight to Root in the deep.
Ben Stokes is on now!
27.6 overs (0 Run) One more short one on middle, Latham ducks under it.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Another back of a length ball on off, Colin guides it towards point and takes one.
27.4 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batsman, Colin de Grandhomme works it to mid-wicket.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Cut hard but straight to point! Shorter and around off, Colin slaps it but to the fielder.
27.2 overs (0 Run) A good bumper, Colin initially looks to pull but then evades it.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and just outside off, Latham looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Another leg bye! This is on the pads, Latham looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Gets bat to this one, pushes it through covers and takes one.
26.4 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads, Colin looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit high on the pads.
26.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Shorter and outside, Colin de Grandhomme looks to push but is beaten.
26.2 overs (0 Run) A yorker on middle, this is jammed out to covers.
26.1 overs (0 Run) A muted appeal but nothing! This is down the leg side, Colin looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads and goes to Buttler.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Another back foot defense to end the over. Just a run and a wicket from the over, Wood's figures read 5-0-25-1.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Around middle and off, watchfully defended.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Wood is down, hence cannot stop that one cleanly. Full on middle, de Grandhomme drives it straight down the ground. Mark slips and the ball is to his right. Cannot stop it and the batsmen take a single down the ground.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, a slash and a miss from Colin.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Nips back in, from outside off, de Grandhomme looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. A slight appeal from Wood but nothing much. Going down leg.
Colin de Grandhomme walks in at number 7, replacing Neesham.
25.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Mark finds the wood as Neesham chops it on. Another wicket falls due to lack of pace on the track. This is on a length outside off, Jimmy looks to punch it through the off side but is early into the shot as the ball comes on very slowly. An inside edge is induced which disturbs the stumps. This might now result in a massive defeat. 183 still needed, from 149 balls.