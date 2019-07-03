4.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a better over for New Zealand. This is on the pads, it is flicked towards mid-wicket. Plunkett misfields but no runs taken.
Live Score
4.5 overs (0 Run) Good comeback! Goes back to bowling length and on off, it moves away a little. Guptill looks to defend but it goes off the outer half to point.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely, lovely shot! Woakes probably makes the mistake of overpitching this time, first loose ball by him. Guptill creams it past the bowler and it races away for the first boundary of the chase.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Good length again on off, Williamson looks to defend inside the line but it goes off the outer half down to third man for one.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, KW pushes it to covers.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Guptill would have been in trouble. He works this towards square leg and takes off. Guptill is not hurrying through, to his surprise, Plunkett picks the ball up and has a shy at the non-striker's end. Luckily for MG, he misses.
3.6 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side this time and on off, Williamson plays it well by getting on top of the bounce and guiding it to point. A maiden by Archer. Top-class bowling from the English bowlers.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling length and this is at 151 KPH. The batter lets it be.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Good one! This is quick, short and right on the body, Williamson just about sways away.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Continues hitting the length hard and on off, Williamson guides it to point. England giving nothing away, exactly how they bowled in the last game.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Another ball on a length and once again the stumps are attacked. Williamson blocks it out.
3.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Williamson defends it.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end another good over by Woakes. On a good length and on middle, this is defended.
2.5 overs (3 Runs) Three runs! Releases some pressure. Back of a length around off, Williamson stands tall and pushes it through cover-point. Stokes from point hares after it and saves a run for his side.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again on off, Williamson guides it to point. 4 dots in the over.
2.3 overs (0 Run) A muted appeal! This lands on middle and then jags back in. Hits Williamson high on the pads. It rolls towards point but no runs taken.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Williamson hops and defends it out.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! This initially angles into the off pole but then leaves the batsman. Williamson sees the movement and shoulders arms to it.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! A little too straight and on the body, Guptill works it behind square on the leg side and runs two. Tidy start by Archer.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Another length ball but outside off, Guptill shoulders arms to it.
1.4 overs (0 Run) A sharp bumper now! Guptill was up for it as he ducks under it.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Another length ball but this is outside off, Guptill leaves it alone.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, MG looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
1.1 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads, Guptill looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
Jofra Archer to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end a successful first over by Woakes. On a good length on off, this is defended onto the ground.
Kane Williamson is the new man in! The skipper needs to play a big innings here.
0.5 over (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Perfect start for England. The umpire had his finger up immediately. Nicholls bags a golden duck. Woakes lands this on a length around middle, this one comes back in just a little. Nicholls hops as he looks to keep it out but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal and the umpire rules it in the favor of the fielding side. HN and Guptill have a chat but time is up. Nicholls has to take the long walk back. Once again, a Kiwi opener departs early.
0.4 over (1 Run) Guptill is off the mark now! He pushes this length ball towards mid off and gets to the other end. So the swing has disappeared after the first ball.
0.3 over (0 Run) This is extremely full and on off, Guptill jams it out to mid off.
0.3 over (1 Run) WIDE! New Zealand are underway courtesy an extra. This is down the leg side, Guptill lets it be and it has been wided.
0.2 over (0 Run) This is closer to the off pole, goes straight on and Guptill defends it out.
0.1 over (0 Run) Some swing for Woakes! The line and length is also good. It is around off and on a length. Shapes away. Guptill shoulders arms to it.
We are back for the chase! The New Zealand openers, Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls make their way out to the middle. The right-hander will be on strike and he will be facing Chris Woakes who has the first new ball. Here we go...