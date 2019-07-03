 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:03 July 2019 20:30 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between England vs New Zealand from Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

England vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
ENG vs NZ Latest Score

14.6 overs (1 Run) Taylor misses out on another one! This is on the pad, Taylor looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and rolls towards fine leg. A leg bye taken.

14.5 overs (2 Runs) Easy two! Taylor plays this late and through backward point. Third man is quite fine so till the time he gets across, the batters take two.

14.4 overs (1 Run) Plunkett continues bowling it outside off, Williamson slaps it through covers and gets to the other end.

14.3 overs (0 Run) Good shot but for no runs! Fuller and on off, Williamson drives it right off the middle but to covers.

14.2 overs (1 Run) This is closer to the off pole, Taylor guides it down to third man for one.

14.1 overs (0 Run) Taylor misses out there! This is shorter and outside off, Taylor looks to cut but misses. He was guilty of going too hard at it there.

13.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! This is angled into the batter, Williamson works it to mid-wicket.

13.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Taylor looks to cut but it goes off the under edge towards third man for one.

13.4 overs (2 Runs) Hesitation but no harm done! This is a good length ball around off, Taylor looks to defend but it goes off the outer half wide of third man. They take one and Taylor wants a second. Williamson takes off late. The fielder throws it to Buttler who hits the stumps at the other end but Williamson is in.

13.3 overs (1 Run) Good delivery! This is shorter and on the body, takes off after pitching. Williamson looks to nudge it but it goes off the glove, uppishly but in the vacant square leg region for one.

13.2 overs (1 Run) This is fuller and on the pads, Taylor works it through mid-wicket for one.

13.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Taylor defends it.

12.6 overs (0 Run) On off stump, the batter defends the ball to mid on.

12.5 overs (1 Run) Taylor goes onto the backfoot and cuts the ball to the point region for a single.

12.4 overs (1 Run) Driven through covers for a single.

12.3 overs (1 Run) The ball is outside off and hit to the point region where the fielder misfields but stops the ball, single taken.

12.2 overs (0 Run) The ball is pitched on a good length on the stumps, it is hit to mid on.

12.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and outside off, Williamson cuts it through cover-point for one.

11.6 overs (0 Run) Three dots to end! This is fuller and on middle, Taylor works it towards mid-wicket. So a good comeback by the bowler after going for a boundary on the second ball.

11.5 overs (0 Run) Attacks the off stump again, Taylor gets his bat down and defends it.

11.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Taylor goes back and defends it.

11.3 overs (1 Run) Once again plays it late, this time he works it through square leg for one.

11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! How good was that shot? This is just outside off and shorter in length. Williamson goes back, plays it late and guides it past point for a boundary. ENG vs NZ: Match 41: Kane Williamson hits Mark Wood for a 4! New Zealand 46/2 (11.2 Ov). Target: 306; RRR: 6.72

11.1 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Taylor looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It goes towards Buttler who dives to his left and makes a half-stop. Can't stop the leg bye though. The bowler did appeal but nothing from the umpire.

11.1 overs (1 Run) False start for him as he bowls this down the leg side. Taylor lets it be and it has been wided.

Mark Wood is brought on! Double change by England.

10.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball, Taylor gets down and guides it to third man for a single.

10.5 overs (0 Run) Defends the ball to backward point.

10.4 overs (1 Run) Williamson takes the single. Plays the ball to third man.

10.3 overs (0 Run) Short length ball outside off, Taylor looks to cut but gets a bottom edge onto the ground.

10.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Rosco guides it towards third man for a single.

10.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, defended towards cover off the front foot

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street World Cup 2019 England vs New Zealand, Match 41
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
England vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag Lead Wishes For Ambati Rayudu
Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag Lead Wishes For Ambati Rayudu's Life Post Retirement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.