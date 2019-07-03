24.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a decent over for New Zealand! On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
24.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent effort in the fielder but all in vain! An exquisite shot. Just behind a driving length on off, Latham leans into it and strokes it through covers. Root in the deep runs to his left, dives but is unable to stop the ball.
24.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, Neesham flicks it towards backward square leg and takes one. The 50-run stand is up, it has come in good time as well, just the 49 balls. Needs to keep going though.
24.3 overs (0 Run) A little too straight, Neesham works it to mid-wicket.
24.2 overs (1 Run) A little too straight again, Latham works it down to fine leg and gets to the other end.
24.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is down the leg side, Latham looks to flick but misses.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Back of a length on off, Neesham plays it on the off side and takes one.
23.6 overs (1 Run) A run to end as Neesham works it through square leg.
23.5 overs (3 Runs) Lovely fielding! On the pads, Latham flicks it through mid-wicket. Root in the deep, runs to his right, dives and saves a run for his side.
23.4 overs (2 Runs) The batsman works it down the leg side. Two runs added to the total.
23.3 overs (1 Run) The ball strikes the batsman very low on the pads They pick up a single. The umpire signals a leg bye.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided to point.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, Neesham ducks under it.
Mark Wood is back!
22.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running! This is worked behind square on the leg side, the batters take one quickly and then go for the second. They complete it.
22.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, the batter works it to mid-wicket.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Latham keeps it out.
22.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length and around off, Neesham guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, Neesham defends it.
22.1 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Latham works it towards fine leg for one.
Liam Plunkett is back into the attack!
21.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through mid on for one more.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Another terrific piece of fielding by Bairstow. Jimmy tucks this short ball through wide mid on but Jonny hares in from the deep and keeps the batsmen to just a run.
21.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot. Short and outside off, Neesham rocks back and cuts it through cover for a boundary!
21.3 overs (1 Run) Fractionally short, around off, pulled through mid-wicket. Good running fielding by Jonny Bairstow to his right. Just a single.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, Latham comes down the track and looks to drive but yorks himself. Hits it towards cover.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed back to the bowler.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Edgy run! This is floated on off, it is the googly. Latham looks to defend but due to the turn away. It goes off the outside edge towards short third man for one. 10 from the over.
20.5 overs (2 Runs) Now a couple! This is a little too full on middle, Latham works this through mid-wicket for two.
20.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good punch. This is shorter and quicker on off, Latham goes back and pushes it past the diving mid off fielder for a boundary. Rashid has started expensively.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Looks to play the sweep again but this time misses to get hit high on the pads. Buttler was once again moving to his left to stop the ball.
20.2 overs (2 Runs) Well tried Buttler! Latham plays the paddle fine on the leg side. Buttler sees it early and he moves early to his right and tries to stop it but fails to do so and the batters take two.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Picks the googly and pushes it through covers for one.