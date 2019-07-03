19.6 overs (1 Run) The last ball is tossed up on off, Neesham hits it down to long off for one.
Live Score
19.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker outside off, Neesham slaps it to covers.
19.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Latham works it through square leg and takes one.
19.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Latham looks to sweep but it goes off the inner half towards short fine leg.
19.2 overs (1 Run) This time does manage to work it through mid-wicket for one.
19.1 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads, Neesham looks to flick but it goes off the leading edge, a soft one to the bowler.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Ends to be a good over for New Zealand. This is shorter and around off, Latham goes back and pushes it through covers for a boundary. 9 runs from the over.
18.5 overs (1 Run) This is flatter and on off, James strokes it towards wide mid off for one.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as Latham works it with the turn through square leg.
18.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Down the leg side, Neesham works it fine on the leg side and takes two.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Short and around off, it is the googly, Neesham looks to cut but ends up chopping it to covers.
Adil Rashid is on now!
17.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Neesha hits it to long on.
17.5 overs (1 Run) This is floated up on middle, Latham hits it down to long on for one.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Latham plays the paddle sweep fine on the leg side for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) This is flatter and on middle, Neesham looks to defend but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket for one.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Neesham pushes it to covers.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is kept out.
Interesting. Joe Root to bowl his offies.
16.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Neesham works it through square leg and gets off the mark. Back-to-back successful overs for England.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off stump, jammed out to point.
Jimmy Neesham walks in at number 6, replacing Taylor.
16.4 overs (1 Run) OUT! Another run out! Taylor is indeed short! The last one might be unlucky but this was suicide. A length ball, around middle, Taylor flicks the ball to deep square leg. Adil Rashid quickly gets to the ball. Now, Latham is happy with the single but Rosco calls for the second. They go through but half-way through, he realizes that it is a bad call. The throw is a good one to the keeper who disturbs the stumps. Taylor puts in a dive but he is already walking, even as the umpire refers it upstairs. Replays show that he is gone by a yard. Moment of madness and this might now lead to a collapse.
A suicidal run and Taylor is surely short! The England players are celebrating but the umpires have taken it upstairs. Ross is already walking off.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Ball on good length just outside off, pushed to covers. Good over by Plunkett till now.
16.2 overs (0 Run) On the off side, plays it to third man.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Taylor swings his bat at the ball outside off but misses it totally.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! This is on middle, Latham works it through mid-wicket. Stokes in the deep does not field it cleanly and the batters take two. 7 runs from the over but a huge wicket from it.
15.5 overs (1 Run) This is on middle, it is worked through square leg for one.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided to point.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good short! A controlled pull shot! This is on middle, Taylor gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep runs to his left, dives but his effort goes in vain.
15.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Well bowled! This around off and it straightens. Taylor looks to defend inside the line but gets beaten.
Tom Latham walks in at number 5, replacing his skipper.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Williamson is a goner! He is short and this is a body blow for New Zealand. In one of the most unfortunate manners. The stand which was going well has been cut short. This is fuller and on middle, Taylor drives it back to the right of the bowler who sticks his hand out, it brushes the fingers and hits the stumps at his end. He appeals and indicates to the umpire that it has kissed his finger. The umpire takes it upstairs. Williamson looks worried. Replays show that the bowler has made contact with the ball and also, Williamson is short as he was backing up too far. He walks back disappointed after getting off to a start. New Zealand slip further. It has been Willy who has done bulk of the scoring for them in this World Cup. The question now arises, who will score the runs for them? Another 245 is needed in 209 balls.