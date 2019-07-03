34.6 overs (0 Run) Full ball on offside, stopped at the covers.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Uppish but safe! Santner looks to flick but it goes off the upper part towards mid-wicket.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Santner drives it to covers.
34.3 overs (1 Run) A quick single to mid on.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball, pulled to mid-wicket.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one, Latham works it to mid on.
33.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as Latham works it towards deep backward square leg.
A huge roar goes around the ground as a streaker has come on the field. Hence, we will have to wait till he is moved out.
33.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back past the bowler! Fuller and on middle, it is the slower one. Latham waits for it and strokes it past mid on for a boundary.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Leading edge but safe! Latham looks to work it on the leg side with the angle but closes the face of the bat early, it goes off the leading edge but short of point.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Santner strokes it towards wide mid off for one.
33.2 overs (1 Run) A little too straight and this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
33.1 overs (0 Run) This is fuller and on the pads, Latham looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head.
Chris Woakes is back on now!
32.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball close to the body. Santner does well to keep it down as he pushes it to third man.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Santner looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the off stump. Pushed back to the bowler. Dot balls won't work for New Zealand at this stage of the game.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Santner pushes it back to the bowler.
32.2 overs (1 Run) The ball is pitched on a good length just outside off, Santner hits it to the covers and calls for a quick single. Woakes takes a shy at the stump but misses.
32.1 overs (1 Run) A leg bye as the ball hits the pad and rolls on the leg side.
DRINKS! Boringgggg. That is what the scenario is, right now. Neither are the batsmen able to get the boundaries nor are the wickets falling. The defeat is looming large on the wall and perhaps the Kiwis can try and bat out their 50 overs and reduce the defeat margin, so that it gets tougher for Pakistan to get through, even if they beat Bangladesh on Friday.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Santner blocks it out.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Santner hits it to mid off.
31.4 overs (1 Run) This is on middle, Latham works it to mid-wicket.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, it is kept out.
31.2 overs (0 Run) A short one on middle, Latham ducks under it.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided to point.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on the pads, pushed to mid wicket.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball, Santner tries to hook and skies it, but the ball drops safe near fine leg. Single taken.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Wide ball on a length outside off, played to the deep point fielder for a single.
30.3 overs (1 Run) This time the ball drifts onto the pads but Latham can not put it away, plays it to square leg. Single taken.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Ball swinging into the batter, pushed back.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, defended well off the backfoot.