39.6 overs (0 Run) The googly now outside off, it turns back in. Smith looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the thigh pad.
Live Score
39.5 overs (1 Run) This is tossed up above the eye line and bowled outside off. MS hits it down to long off for one.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Lovely bowling! This is tossed up on middle, Stoinis keeps it out.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Stoinis keeps it out.
39.1 overs (1 Run) This is tossed up on middle, Smith hits it down to long on for one.
Adil Rashid is back into the attack. Morgan has brought him to pick up quick wickets. Rashid has two overs to go.
38.6 overs (0 Run) A short one to end! Stoinis evades it. A lovely over from Mark Wood.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Lovely stuff! Wood has his tail up here now! He lands it on a length at 152 KPH. Straightens. Marcus plays inside the line and gets beaten.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Another length ball and on off, this is guided to point.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Just outside off, Stoinis shoulders arms to it.
Marcus Stoinis is the new batsman in.
38.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught behind! Wood gets the Big Show! A tiny show from the Big Show! Poor, poor shot. A very soft dismissal. It is short and outside off, Maxwell looks to upper cut it but it goes off the bottom part and into the hands of Buttler. A much-needed wicket for Wood. He was struggling till now but this could well get him back to his best.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, Smith guides it down to third man for one.
37.6 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one. 12 from the over and 10 from the last. So despite the wicket, the runs continue to flow.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Now bangs it short and outside off, Smith lets it be.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Goes full this time and on the stumps, Maxwell plays it towards mid on for one.
37.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Maxwell is in the mood here! This is on a length and around off once again. Maxwell stands tall and plays the similar shot he did on the last ball. This time it is not off the middle and a boundary results.
37.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Outrageous! What a shot this is! It is a length ball outside off, Maxwell stands tall and whips it over the mid-wicket fence.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Maxwell defends it out.
36.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft! What a shot to bring up 200! Slightly shorter and outside off, Smith plays it late and it races to the third man fence. Two boundaries to end the over. Another expensive one from Wood.
36.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too full and put away! On middle, Smith leans into it and strokes it through mid on. You need not run for those. Wood hasn't had a good day with the ball today.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and on off, Maxwell times it to mid off.
36.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is flicked down to fine leg for one.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided to point.
Mark Wood is back! 3-0-24-0 his figures so far. Though he has been expensive, he has bowled with good pace and energy. Will be looking to get into the wickets column now.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Nasty delivery! This is shorter and on middle, takes off after pitching. Maxwel tries to fend at it by taking his eyes off the ball. It hits the higher portion of the bat and goes to point.
35.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.
35.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too easy for Smith! Down the leg side, Smith works it through fine leg and the ball races away.
Glenn Maxwell is the next batsman in. The Big Show is here and we all know what he is capable of. He does not need to go after it from ball 1, he can take his time and settle but knowing Maxwell don't rule anything out.
35.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken! 100 and out for Finch! He is fuming with himself. Just as he would have thought of stepping on the gas, he has been dismissed. The short ball does the trick. It is on middle, Finch looks to pull but does not get on top of the bounce. It takes the top edge and goes towards fine leg where Woakes takes a well-judged catch. England fighting back here, they have not only managed to pull back the run rate but also now got the centurion.
35.2 overs (2 Runs) A misfield and that is Finch's ton! His second in this World Cup and 15th in ODIs. The skipper leads from the front in a big, big game. He gets there by working it towards fine leg. They take one. The fielder there slips as he gets close to the ball and hence fumbles, they take two.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Direct hit and Smith was probably a goner! Fuller and on middle, Finch hits it towards mid on. He sets off. Smith responds but then Finch bails out. Smith has to turn and try to get back. The fielder luckily misses his shy. Replays show that the dive would have saved Smith. He would look to go big now.