34.6 overs (2 Runs) Lovely shot! Smith uses his wrists and guides it through backward point and takes two.
34.5 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
34.4 overs (1 Run) A slower short one on middle, Smith pulls it to deep square leg for one.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Confusion, a slip there was everything there but no harm done! This on the pads, Smith looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. It rolls on the off side. Smith wants a run but is sent back. He slips as he turns but keeps his balance and makes it back in.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Finch now moves three short of a ton as he pushes it through covers.
33.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! Shortish and outside off, Finch slaps it through covers and gets to the other end. He is a boundary away now from a ton.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! A slower one on off, Finch guides it to point.
33.4 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and outside off, Finch looks to punch it through covers but ends up chopping it back to the bowler.
33.3 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the pads, Finch works it to mid-wicket.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Bowls this just outside off, Finch hangs his bat out and gets beaten. He did not need to play at that.
33.1 overs (2 Runs) Well played! Moves onto 95. A yorker outside off, this is jammed through point for two.
Jofra Archer is back into the attack. Morgan wants another wicket here and he goes back to his main bowler. Maybe Archer has played with Smith in the Indian T20 League. That could be the reason for his reintroduction.
32.6 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads, Smith works it to mid-wicket. A good over by Stokes, just the two runs and the wicket from it.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on the body, this is pulled through fine leg for one.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, this is hit through covers for one. Smith is off the mark.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, this is guided to point.
Steve Smith walks out to bat next. He scored a century against England in the warm-up game. One might feel he cannot get another one here considering the overs remaining. But a quick fire 50 or more will do his team a lot of good.
32.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! KABOOM! That is right through Khawaja! He is completely beaten for pace here! The missed stumping chance has not cost England a lot. Stokes spears this full at 145 KPH on middle, it tails back in just a little. Khawaja is late in his flick shot and the ball sneaks through and hits the middle stump. A budding partnership comes to an end. England need to keep picking wickets if they need to stem the run-flow.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Khawaja looks to guide it down to third man. The ball is too close to play that shot, he ends up chopping it to the keeper.
31.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Shorter and outside off, Finch cuts it to point.
31.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Into the 90s with that boundary! Rashid gives it even more air but bowls it outside off. Finch eases it through the gap in the cover region. No fielder in the deep and it races away. 50-run stand between Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Finch pushes it to covers again.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Finch hits it with the turn to covers.
31.2 overs (1 Run) The conventional sweep this time, it is hit through square leg for one.
31.1 overs (2 Runs) A couple! Khawaja plays the paddle sweep, he hits it fine on the leg side for two.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Very good short one outside off, it zips through. Finch looks to pull but misses.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Good change in pace! Slower one on middle, Finch adjusts well and pushes it to mid off.
30.4 overs (1 Run) This is bowled outside off, Khawaja guides it down to third man for one.
30.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
30.2 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant fielding! Full and outside off, Finch creams it through covers. Archer runs to his right, dives and pushes it away. Recovers well to not let it roll onto the ropes again. Saves two for his side.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Just short! Back of a length on middle, Finch looks to pull but it is not short enough. He hits it on the bounce to mid-wicket.