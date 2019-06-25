9.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end Powerplay 1! A very exciting first 10! However, Australia will be pleased they have tackled it without any damage. They are 44 for 0 after it. This is on a length and around off, it straightens. The ball goes off the outer half towards third man for one.
Live Score
9.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again and Finch works it to mid-wicket.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Once again on the shorter side, Finch looks to flick but misses. He gets hit high on the pads.
9.3 overs (1 Run) A single now! Length and on middle, this is worked through square leg for one. 7 from the first three balls.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide and put away! Outside off, Warner pounces on the width offered. He slaps it through cover-point and it races away.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length middle, Warner picks the length early and pulls it through backward square leg for two.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Another good delivery to end! But well played too by Finch. This is fuller and angling into the pads but then shapes away a little, instead of looking to flick, Finch plays it with a straight bat and it goes back to the bowler.
8.5 overs (0 Run) That has come back a long, long way! This is quite outside off and it shapes back in like a banana. The length though is shorter and hence it goes over the off pole as Finch leaves it.
8.4 overs (1 Run) A single now! This is on middle, the batter looks to defend but it goes off the inside edge towards square leg for one.
8.3 overs (0 Run) How has that missed the stumps! Another inswinger from outside off and it is on a length. Warner looks to jam it out but the ball hits the inside edge, hits the pads and goes just over the stumps.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Warner looks to negotiate the movement by coming forward! Woakes bowls it short and it is guided to point.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Another one which goes past the outside edge! Not a lot you can do there. Just forget and move ahead. Length and outside off, this slants away. Warner hangs his bat out but gets beaten.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OHHH! Many oh and ahh moments till now but no success for England. Another peach. Lands outside off and comes back in. Finch ends up pushing at it outside the line and the ball whizzes past the inside edge.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and on off, Finch pushes it to mid off.
7.4 overs (3 Runs) A little too straight and fuller on the pads, Warner works it through wide mid on. The fielder at mid on gives it a chase and saves a run for his side.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling it on a back of a length. Warner defends it out.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Another close shave! This is slightly fuller and on leg, Warner may have been surprised by the length. He is late to get his bat down and is hit on the pads.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, this is kept out.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Fuller and on middle, Finch strokes it to mid on. Woakes has been brilliant till now. He has been very unlucky that he has not got a wicket yet.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Good length again, Warner pushes it to covers and takes one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) This is a jaffa! Just unplayable! This lands around middle and then jags back in sharply. There is also extra bounce. Warner looks to defend but the ball cuts him into half. Goes between bat and pad. There is an appeal from Woakes but the umpire shakes his head. Ultra Edge shows that it did clip the thigh pad. Another excellent decision by the umpire.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is the risk you take by pitching it full to Warner. This is fuller and on off, Warner just chips it over mid off and bags a boundary.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked towards mid on for a run. A good stop by Archer as he dives to his right.
6.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Umpire's call it is! But a good review by England. It looked close. The decision could have gone either way. England retain their review. This is around off and this one jags back in. Finch always has a problem with such deliveries and once again here he fails to put bat on ball. It hits him on the pads. An appeal follows and the umpire shakes his head. Morgan signals the 'T'. Replays roll in and they show the ball to be clipping the top of leg stump.
Review time! An appeal for an LBW has been turned down. England review. Looks close but height may just save Finch. He was hopping while playing the shot.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Another delivery on a back of a length, Warner is happy to block it out.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling it on a back of a length. Warner plays another defensive stroke.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again and this lands on off, Warner once again stands tall and defends it.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, the batter stands tall and keeps it out.
5.2 overs (1 Run) A little too straight, this is worked through square leg for one.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air... and dropped! A tremendous effort there by Vince though. Would have been a blinder! This is on a length and around off, Finch looks to stroke it on the up. This goes off the outer half uppishly towards point. Vince dives to his right, stretches his one hand out but the ball brushes the fingers and rolls behind for two.