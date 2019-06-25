0.5 over (0 Run) No run.
0.4 over (1 Run) This is shorter in length. The ball goes straight on and Finch pushes it to mid off for one.
0.3 over (2 Runs) Two leg byes! This is on the pads, Finch looks to flick but misses. It hits the pads and rolls towards square leg for two. Mixing it up here is Woakes. He got the first ball to come in, then got one to move away and this one once again comes back in.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! A fortunate boundary for Australia to get off the mark! Woakes bowls it slightly fuller and this one swings away. Finch goes hard at it, there is extra bounce though and the ball goes off the outside edge over the outstretched hand of Root at second slip and into the fence.
0.1 over (0 Run) That jagged back in! Woakes lands it on a length and around off, this one comes back in. Finch looks to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the leg side.
Done and dusted with the National Anthems! We are all set for the action to begin. The English players make their way out to the middle. They are followed by David Warner and Aaron Finch, the Australian openers. Chris Woakes has the first new ball in hand. Here we go...
Time for the National Anthems! The two teams make their way out to the middle. Australia will sing their first and then, England will sing theirs.
Australia Playing XI - David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon (IN for Zampa), Jason Behrendorff (IN for Coulter-Nile).
England Playing XI (UNCHANGED) - James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.
Australian skipper, Aaron Finch says he was not sure whether he wanted to bowl or bat first had he won the toss. Informs they have two changes in his side as Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon come into the side in place of Coulter-Nile and Zampa. On the slow approach at the start, Finch says if they go hard from the start they might find themselves being open up as was the case against Pakistan. Reckons that every game is important as the two points are very crucial and they cannot take any team lightly.
England skipper, Eoin Morgan says that the pitch is soft so it is not a no brainer that they are bowling first. Hopes the sun comes out later. Informs they are unchanged. Tells us Jofra Archer is fine he just had a stiffness but he is okay to go. Says they are looking to back their strength and perform to their best of abilities. On the recent 5-0 record he says it gives them confidence but they cannot just rest on it.
TOSS - We are down with the match referee and two captains all in readiness for the toss. England skipper, Eoin Morgan has the coin in hand. Up it goes. Australian skipper, Aaron Finch calls Heads but it lands as Tails. ENGLAND OPT TO BOWL.
PITCH REPORT - Mike Atherton and Michael Clarke are the pitch analyst for the day. Atherton says the pitch is next to the one which will be used for the Finals and two away from the one used between South Africa and Pakistan. Atherton says from the nursery end the boundaries are short in the square and longer on the side. He also adds the dimension is the same from the other end as well. Michael Clarke from the other end says it is overcast and we might see some movement. Tells there is grass covering on the surface but he also informs that it is dry underneath. He reckons the team winning the toss will bowl first as there might be little bit of swing and seam movement early on.