24.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Moeen Ali tosses this up, tempts Finch to take on him. Aaron obliges, he lofts it over the long on fence for a biggie. Spoils the over completely.
Live Score
24.5 overs (0 Run) On middle again. this is worked to mid-wicket.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Finch misses out there! Root does well though. This is fired down the leg side, Finch looks to paddle sweep it fine. Root at short fine leg runs to his right, dives and saves a boundary.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Another single as Khawaja pushes it through covers.
24.2 overs (1 Run) On the stumps, Finch works it through square leg and gets to the other end.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Good running! This is on off, Khawaja pushes it towards covers for one.
23.6 overs (1 Run) The googly on off, it turns away! Khawaja looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge towards short third man for one.
23.5 overs (2 Runs) The googly but down the leg side, Khawaja sweeps it towards fine leg and takes two.
23.4 overs (0 Run) The slider on off, Khawaja pushes it to the bowler.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on off, Khawaja blocks it onto the ground.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and down the leg side, Finch pulls it too close to short fine leg so only a single.
23.1 overs (0 Run) The slider on off, Finch defends it out.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Finch hits it to long on. End of a successful over for England. Yes, it did go for 11 but it had the important wicket of Warner.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Khawaja is off the mark as he pushes it down to long off.
Usman Khawaja is the new batsman in.
22.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken! Moeen Ali gets the wicket England so desperately needed! The crowd has finally found its voice back. The extra bounce does the trick for Ali. This is flatter and around off, Warner goes back and initially looks to cut but the ball takes off. Warner is surprised by it. He looks to bail out of the shot but it is too late. The ball hits the top part of the bat and balloons to point where Root takes a catch moving to his left. A big stand comes to an end. England will now look to pull things back a little.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Now Finch pushes it down to long on for one.
22.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clears the longer part of the ground with ease! This is floated on middle, Finch hits it with the spin and clears the mid-wicket fence with some ease. First of the game.
22.1 overs (2 Runs) Floats it up outside off, Finch hits it through extra cover for two.
21.6 overs (0 Run) The googly and shorter outside off, Warner cuts it to point. Back-to-back good overs for England.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, this is slapped to covers.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Finch looks for the slog sweep but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
21.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 500 runs for Warner in this World Cup. What a tournament he is having.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Looks to play the reverse sweep but Rashid cleverly bowls it outside leg. Warner does hit it but finds point.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Warner keeps it out.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Finch keeps it out. Fine over from Moeen Ali.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Warner makes room and cuts it through point. The batsmen cross ends.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Aaron drives it towards covers for a single.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Finch flicks it to mid-wicket.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Finch plays it back towards the bowler.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Finch pushes it to mid on.