19.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as Finch works it through mid-wicket.
Live Score
19.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
19.2 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Finch looks to flick but it hits the pads and rolls on the leg side for one. No signal from the umpire so there might be an inside edge.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Warner initially looks to flick due to which Rashid moves to his left, he ends up playing it with a straight bat towards mid off for one. Fifty up for Warner too. His 20th in ODIs. He too looks on course for another ton.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Warner makes room and guides it through covers for one.
18.5 overs (0 Run) On the stump, it is kept out.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Warner slaps it through covers for one.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) In the gap! Good fielding by Bairstow. This is tossed up on middle, Finch lofts it over mid-wicket. It is in the gap. Bairstow in the deep runs to his left, dives and pushes it back in. Saves two for his side. Fifty up for Finch. His 25th in ODIs. A top innings from him. He weathered the storm early on and now looks set for a big one.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but another good over for Australia. On the stumps, this is kept out.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the off side this time! 100 up for Australia. Too full now from Rashid and outside off, Warner strokes it wide of mid off and bags a boundary. Second of the over.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, it is kept out.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A hit-me ball! Short and on middle, Warner goes back and pulls it through square leg. Bairstow in the deep runs to his left, dives but fails to stop it. England have just not bowled with the same control after Powerplay 1!
17.2 overs (0 Run) The googly on the pads, Warner works it to mid-wicket.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Clever shot! This is tossed up on off, Warner chips it over mid off and bags a brace.
Adil Rashid is into the attack.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Once again punched to the off side and keeps the strike.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Short again on off, Finch punches it wide of cover for a single.
16.4 overs (3 Runs) Overthrows! Poor from the English skipper. Tossed up ball on middle and leg, Warner comes down and strokes it to the left of short mid-wicket. They look for a quick single. Morgan there has a shy at the keeper's end. The ball pitches in front of the stumps and spins away from the keeper. Buttler misses it and so does Stokes at first slip. The ball goes behind and they get two more. Three taken in total. Morgan apologizes for his wayward throw.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted on the stumps, David defends with a straight bat.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Short now around off, Warner cuts it but finds point.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on off, Warner strokes it wide of sweeper cover for a couple.
Spin time now. Moeen Ali is into the attack. Can he provide Morgan with the breakthrough.
Drinks Break! The Australian openers have once again started cautiously and are now looking to slowly and steadily accelerate. They have dealt with the moving ball and negotiated what one can call a dangerous spell. England bowlers have bowled really well but have not been able to get the breakthrough. The hosts desperately need to break this partnership.
15.6 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Finch drives it to mid on. 8 runs have come from the over.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary of the over. Poor bowling from Mark Wood. Easy pickings for Aaron Finch. Full and outside off, Finch drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls a yorker on middle, Finch does well to dig it out.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Finch drives it uppishly towards mid off.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Aaron drives it straight back towards the bowler.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot. Short on middle, Finch pulls it through square leg for a boundary.