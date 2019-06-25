 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Australia vs England Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:25 June 2019 17:01 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Australia from Lord's, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

AUS vs ENG Latest Score

29.6 overs (2 Runs) Down the leg side, Khawaja sweeps it towards fine leg for two.

29.5 overs (0 Run) Good stop! Khawaja comes down the track and works it towards mid-wicket. Stokes moves swiftly to his left and saves a run.

29.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.

29.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Finch looks to flick but misses.

29.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Khawaja works it through square leg for one.

29.1 overs (0 Run) Looks to play the reverse sweep again but Khawaja misses.

28.6 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Finch plays it to point. Just 3 runs from the over.

28.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Beauty of a delivery! On a good length and outside off, Finch looks to play inside the line but misses it due to the away movement on this one.

28.4 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Finch plays it to point.

28.3 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on middle, Finch flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.

28.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length delivery, Khawaja pulls it towards wide mid on for a single.

28.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Khawaja taps it to point.

Ben Stokes is back into the attack.

27.6 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, this is pulled down to fine leg for one.

27.5 overs (0 Run) Uses his feet but pushes it back to the bowler.

27.4 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. They pick up a single.

27.3 overs (1 Run) Now smartly eases it down to long on for one.

27.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Adding salt to the wound! Khawaja could have been dismissed on the last ball but instead bags a boundary on the next. Brings the reverse sweep out and hits it through cover-point for a boundary. ENG vs AUS: Match 32: Usman Khawaja hits Adil Rashid for a 4! Australia 152/1 (27.2 Ov). CRR: 5.56

27.1 overs (0 Run) Is that a stumping chance? Yes, it is! The googly on off, Khawaja does not pick it. He looks to work it on the leg side but it turns the other way. Beats the bat. Drags his feet out. Buttler does dislodges the bails but does not have control of the ball.

26.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! This is floated outside off, Finch looks to drive inside the line, it goes off the outside edge and down to the third man fence. Once again, Ali's last ball spoils the over. ENG vs AUS: Match 32: Aaron Finch hits Moeen Ali for a 4! Australia 148/1 (27.0 Ov). CRR: 5.48

26.5 overs (1 Run) Khawaja works it with the angle through mid-wicket for one.

26.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is defended.

26.3 overs (1 Run) Very sloppy from England! This is pushed to Archer at cover-point. It is an easy stop but he fumbles and a run is taken.

26.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is kept out.

26.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, this is hit down to long off for one.

25.6 overs (2 Runs) A fumble and two taken! A full toss outside off, Finch hits it through wide mid off. Long off gets to the ball quickly but fumbles and the batters take an extra run.

25.5 overs (0 Run) The slider and Finch pushes it back to the bowler.

25.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Finch defends it.

25.3 overs (1 Run) Plays the paddle sweep now towards fine leg for one.

25.2 overs (0 Run) Uses his feet but ends up yorking himself! This is jammed out to the bowler.

25.1 overs (0 Run) Turn there! This is outside off, spins back in. Khawaja looks to keep it out but it goes off the inside edge onto the pads.

Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Lord's, London Lord's, London World Cup 2019 England vs Australia, Match 32
