England, after suffering a shocking defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in their last match, will look to return to winning ways against arch-rivals Australia at the iconic Lord's in World Cup 2019 on Tuesday. England are currently at the fourth spot in points table with four wins from six outings. England are in a tight situation, needing to win at least two of their remaining three matches against Australia, India and New Zealand. England have not beaten any of the three teams in a World Cup game since last 27 years.

On the other hand, Australia have impressed with their performance in World Cup 2019 and have managed to win five out of their six games. Australia are currently placed second on the points table. Openers David Warner and Aaron Finch are in stupendous touch, while Mitchell Starc has been able to claim wickets at crucial stages of the games.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch will be looking to field the same team which played against Bangladesh against heavyweights England. The return of Marcus Stoinis has strengthened their side.

England may replace Mark Wood with Tom Curran, considering Curran's good record against Australia. England will however miss Jason Roy who is still on the injured list.

Probable XIs:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan(capt), James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson.

Australia: Aaron Finch(capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon.