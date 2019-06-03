 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Cricket World Cup 2019: Desperate Pakistan Look To Upset The Odds

Updated:03 June 2019 14:16 IST

Live Cricket Score 2019 World Cup, ENG vs PAK: Hosts England take on Pakistan in what should be an enticing World Cup 2019 league contest.

ENG vs PAK Live Cricket World Cup Score: England will be hoping to make it two wins in a row. © AFP

England will return to their batting paradise Trent Bridge, where they have twice registered the highest One-Day International total, for World Cup 2019 Match 6 against Pakistan on Monday. Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan suffered an embarrassing seven-wicket defeat to the West Indies at the same venue on Friday. Some disciplined bowling from the West Indies bowlers saw Pakistan fold for a paltry 105 in 21.4 overs in batting-friendly conditions at Nottingham, where record-setter England scored 444/3 against Pakistan in 2016 and 481/6 in 2018. Even though Eoin Morgan's men started their campaign with an emphatic 104-run win against South Africa, England may recall fast bowler Mark Wood for the match against Pakistan. England, in the light of Pakistan's problems against short-pitched bowling, might unleash Wood in partnership with the Sussex speedster Jofra Archer. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between England vs Pakistan, Straight from Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

  • 14:16 (IST)Jun 03, 2019
    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the Match No.6 between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.  
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score England England Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Eoin Joseph Gerard Morgan Eoin Morgan Sarfaraz Ahmed Sarfaraz Ahmed World Cup 2019 England vs Pakistan, Match 6 Cricket
