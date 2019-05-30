Cricket World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Pakistan: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium

The West Indies, now known as the Windies, will be facing quite a stiff challenge when they take on the ever-unpredictable Pakistan in their World Cup 2019 opener. Pakistan will always have the crowd support as almost the entire cricket following come from the Indian sub-continent. The West Indies will have to take on both the Pakistan team and fans when they meet at Trent Bridge.

Match details:

West Indies vs Pakistan

When: May 31, 2019

What time: 3.00 PM IST

Where: West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire

Stadium: Trent Bridge

West Indies are two times World Cup winners, having won the first two editions in 1975 and 1979, both held in England.

Pakistan, on the other hand, lifted the cup in Australia in 1992.

All the fans at Trent Bridge and in Pakistan will be keen on an interesting contest, with the Caribbean population of the UK also chipping in with their own colour.