World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Cricket World Cup 2019: Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan Player To Watch

Updated: 06 June 2019 15:49 IST

Mohammad Hafeez has been an integral part of the scheme of thing in Pakistan cricket for a long time.

Mohammad Hafeez was instrumental both with the bat and ball against England. © AFP

When it comes to World Cup cricket, most teams look at their veterans, with experience at that level, to make things happen for them. One such player for Pakistan is Mohammad Hafeez, who has been in the thick of things for them for a long time and was also crucial in his contribution with bat and ball when Pakistan got the better of England in their World Cup 2019 league encounter, a major boost after the crushing defeats at the hands of the West Indies earlier. Hafeez has been quite an effective all-rounder for his team and though he has been in trouble with his bowling action several times, he's back in the business of getting wickets too.

Mohammad Hafeez made his One-day International (ODI) debut against Zimbabwe at Sharjah, way back in April 2003.

He has played 212 ODIs so far (210 batting innings) and scored 6461 runs averaging 33.13 with a strike rate of 76.60. Hafeez has 11 centuries and 38 fifties, with a top score of 140 not out.

As a bowler, Hafeez has played 171 innings and grabbed 138 wickets, at an economy of 4.15 and strike rate of 54.9. His best figures are 4/41.

Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Mohammad Hafeez Mohammad Hafeez County Ground, Bristol County Ground, Bristol World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 11 Cricket
