Rohit Sharma's controversial dismissal during the Cricket World Cup 2019 match against the West Indies led to a lot of criticism among fanatics all over the world . Rohit was batting on 18 when he was beaten by an in-swinging delivery from Kemar Roach during India's last World Cup 2019 match. The on-field umpires gave him not out, but the West Indies went for a review and third umpire Michael Gough overturned the on-field decision. This ruling by the umpire was criticised by the experts along with the fans. Irked by the third umpire's decision, a fan edited Michael Gough's Wikipedia page.

#INDvsWI #MichaelGough Michael Gough you mess with Indian Fans and see what happens pic.twitter.com/s2uxKa4UA7 — Ragina Phalange (@raginaphalangee) June 27, 2019

"In 2019, he was chosen to be the third umpire for the India vs. West Indies match. He is under fire for choosing to overturn the on-field umpiring decision of "not out" for Rohit Sharma without considering a replay of the ball and without conclusive evidence. It is of suspicion that he is biased for his host team, England, to reach the semi-finals as England had back-to-back humiliating defeats by Sri Lanka and Australia," the fan wrote on Gough's original Wikipedia page.

The changes made were later deleted and the page was restored to its original form.

The verdict left Sharma flabbergasted as he walked off shaking his head. The snickometer did show movement, but it was clearly a decision that could have gone either ways.

However, Team India won the match convincingly by 125 runs. With the win, India remain the only unbeaten team in the ongoing World Cup 2019.

Indian team will next lock horns with England on Sunday at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

(With IANS inputs)