Chris Gayle To Play Home Series Against India Before Retiring

Chris Gayle will be retiring from international cricket at the end of the home series with India in August, the star batsman told reporters ahead of the World Cup 2019 match with India at Manchester. The 39-year-old had last month stated that he would call it quits after the ongoing World Cup but speaking to the media here, the left-hander said he has had a change of mind . Gayle said that he wished to play a Test match against India after the World Cup and then he will decide about his future. Gayle further mentioned that he will not be representing the West Indies in T20Is against India.

"It's still not the end. I still have a few games to go. May be another series to go, as well. Who knows, we will see what happens. My plans after World Cup? I may play a Test match against India and then I will definitely play the ODIs against India. I won't play the T20s. That's my plan after the World Cup," Gayle told reporters.

West Indies media manager Philip Spooner later confirmed that the assignment against India will be Gayle's last in national colours.

"Yes, Chris will play his last series against India," Spooner told PTI.

India's tour of the West Indies comprises three T20 Internationals, three ODIs followed by a couple of Test matches. The T20Is will open the tour from August 3, the ODIs are lined up from August 8 and the Tests will take place from August 22 to September 3.

Gayle has appeared in 103 Tests, accumulating 7215 runs at an average of 42.19. In 294 ODI appearances, Gayle put together 10345 runs, while in 58 T20 Internationals, he has 1627 runs.

The man, who calls himself the 'Universe Boss', is a fan favourite for his flamboyant stroke-play and is considered a game-changing batsman.

