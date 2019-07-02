There you have it from Rahul. He is confident that India can defend this total. Bangladesh will be quietly confident too. If they can attack the new balls, it might help them. But wickets need to be in hand for slogging at the death. Stay tuned for Bangladesh's reply.
Live Score
KL Rahul is up for an interview. Says that he is batting well and is happy with his starts though he is also disappointed to not convert them like Rohit. Feels if he converts his starts then the team can end up with 340-350 and those 30 runs could make a lot of difference. Says at this point of time he does not know how to convert them. Tells he is learning from his mistakes and expects it to come sooner rather than later. On the pitch, Rahul says that it is a similar to the one they played against England - on the slower side. Reckons the bowlers know what line to bowl in this pitch so he is confident.
Bangladesh will look at this as an inning of two halves. The first 30 overs went to India, scoring 181 for the loss of just Rohit. Then, they started to lose their way, scoring just 63/5 in the last 10 overs. Mustafizur Rahman was back at his best, grabbing his first 5-fer of this World Cup while Shakib was brilliantly economical, instrumental in halting India's charge after Rohit fell.
The opening stand pretty much set it up for the batting side. 180 at more than run-a-ball deflated Bangladesh and they struggled to contain their lines and lengths. They were under the pump but when they got Rohit, started to improve. Rohit being in a league of his own, scored another century but then got dismissed. After that, Rahul got out quickly and barring Pant, no one could make a big impression.
Bangladesh will be the happier side going into the break but India will not be totally unhappy. This does not look like a 300-pitch and the Indians have done really well to cross that mark. There is variable bounce and chasing certainly won't be easy.
49.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled! 5-fer to finish a tremendous last over. His 4th 5-wicket haul in ODIs. Around off, Shami moves across to paddle but misses the ball hits his pads and goes onto hit the stumps. 2 wickets and just 3 runs from the final over. Top notch from Mustafizur. INDIA FINISH WITH 314/9 FROM THEIR 50 OVERS.
Jasprit Bumrah walks out at number 10.
49.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE AND RUN OUT! Slower delivery outside off, it is on the wrong side of the tramline. Shami comes for a run. Bhuvi was slow though. Rahim throws it to Mustafizur, who hits the stumps at the bowler's end. The umpire takes it upstairs but Bhuvneshwar had started to walk back even before the replays rolled in.
49.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Shami pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
49.4 overs (1 Run) Just 1 run off the 4 balls. This is World Class stuff. Good length ball on off, Kumar punches it to the side of the pitch and gets a single.
Mohammad Shami walks out to bat now.
49.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! No Dhoni magic in the last over. Slower bouncer away from the body, Dhoni looks to flat-bat it straight over the bowler's head. It comes off the upper half of his bat and goes to the left of mid on. Shakib moves across to his left hand side and takes an easy catch.
49.2 overs (0 Run) Another dot. Bangladesh will take this. Short and slow, Dhoni pulls it to Shakib at short mid-wicket.
49.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhoni flat-bats it towards long off but refuses to take a single.
48.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhoni comes down the track and pushes it towards cover to get a single.
48.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dhoni rolling back the years and silencing his critics here. Slower delivery around off, Dhoni cuts it and pierces the gap through point for a boundary.
48.4 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery outside off, Dhoni swings his bat at this but misses.
48.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Dhoni drives it but finds mid off.
48.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Driven with brutality! Length ball around off, Dhoni uses his bottom hand and drives it with power through covers for a boundary.
48.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on off, Dhoni strokes it wide of sweeper cover and gets two.
47.6 overs (0 Run) Slower bouncer to end the over. Bhuvneshwar ducks under it. End of a fabulous over. Just 3 runs and a wicket off it.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery around off, Dhoni runs it down to third man and gets to the other end. 300 comes up for India with that.
47.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Dhoni lets it carry to the keeper.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Bhuvneshwar pushes it towards cover and gets a single. Bhuvi is off the mark.
The new man in is Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
47.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Karthik does not leave a lasting impression in his first outing. Mustafizur bends his back on this one and bowls a slower bouncer. Karthik looks to pull but the ball rises onto him. He ends up getting a top edge which goes to the left of cover. Mosaddek there moves on that side and takes a simple catch.
47.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Dhoni flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
46.6 overs (1 Run) Almost a calamity there. Fuller around off, Dhoni strokes it towards third man and takes a single. Karthik wanted a second as the ball went past the keeper. Dhoni though rightfully sends him back. 9 runs off the over.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Now comes down the track and flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
46.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Creamed! Full around off, Karthik creams it away through point and gets a boundary.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Dhoni pushes it towards cover and gets to the other end.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, DK punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Dhoni strokes it towards point and gets a single.
Saifuddin is back too. The barrage of bowling changes continues.
45.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Karthik pushes it to the man at cover.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Dhoni pulls it to square leg and rotates the strike.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Cut nicely but there is a man at third man for a single.
45.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Dhoni flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
45.2 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on off, Dhoni punches it towards cover and takes a single. The fielder there scores a direct hit at the bowler's end but Dhoni was in. The ball then deflects off the stumps towards mid-wicket allowing them to take one more. Two taken.
45.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Punched and punched with power. Good length ball around off, Dhoni gets on his back foot and punches it hard through point for a boundary.