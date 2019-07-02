14.6 overs (1 Run) Floated up on off, this is hit through covers for one. An expensive over by Shakib. 9 from it.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Rahul now pushes it through covers for one.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Rohit Sharma. His excellent World Cup continues and he has a chance to score another big century here. He gets there by slapping this through covers for one.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shorter boundary but it would not have mattered! This is short and on middle, Rohit has enough time to go back and pull it high and handsome over the mid-wicket fence.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled again! This is slower and it lands on off, it pitches and turns away again. Rohit does well to bail out of his shot after looking at the turn.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Back of a length on off, this is pushed to covers.
13.5 overs (1 Run) This lands around off, it pitches and comes back in a little. Rohit guides it late towards point and gets to the other end. Mash has started to get his lines right here. He is attacking the stumps and also bowling it away from the hitting zone of the batter.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Another back of a length delivery, Rohit pushes it through covers, it is away from the sweeper for two.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahul pushes it through covers and gets to the other end.
13.2 overs (0 Run) This is on the pads, Rahul looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
13.1 overs (0 Run) This is on middle, Rahul works it to mid-wicket.
12.6 overs (0 Run) This is flatter and on middle, it is worked to mid-wicket.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Risky shot! This is angled into the off pole, Rohit goes back and tries to cut but it goes off the outside edge to backward point.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Another tossed up ball on off, Rohit blocks it out.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Floated up on off, this is hit to covers.
11.6 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for one. A better over from Mash, just the two from it.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Rahul strokes it to mid off. Just the single from the over.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again and on off, Rahul pushes it to mid off.
11.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is pushed back to the bowler.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Goes wide of the crease and bowls it on off, this one skids through. Rahul gets his bat in time and keeps it out.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is driven through covers for one.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Rahul strokes it to covers. A very good over by Shakib. He got the ball to turn and bounce. Bangladesh will already be regretting why they did not take another spinner.
10.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side and it has been wided.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Another loopy ball on off, Sharma strokes it to covers.
10.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Extra bounce now! Slower and just outside off, Rohit looks to throw his bat at it but is beaten by the extra bounce.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter this time and it is flatter outside off, Rohit cuts it but finds point.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Slight turn there! Good delivery to begin! This floated up on off, it pitches and straightens. Rohit looks to defend but ends up playing inside the line.