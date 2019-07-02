4.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Rahul misses his flick and is hit on the pads. A leg bye taken.
4.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Goodness me, Bangladesh have given a life to Rohit Sharma! Back of a length ball on off, Sharma sits back to pull and plays it aerially down to deep mid-wicket. Tamim, present there, puts down a dolly. A single taken.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven a tad uppishly but lands well short of cover.
4.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven towards cover.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, coming back in, Rahul looks to tuck it to the leg side but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. Saifuddin appeals for LBW but the umpire is not interested.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Misfield from Shakib and Saifuddin is not happy. Full and on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket. Shakib Al Hasan gives it a good chase from deep mid-wicket, dives to his left but goes over the ball.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, punched straight to cover.
3.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball again, outside off, this time KL walks down the track and pushes it down the ground.
3.2 overs (0 Run) That stayed low! Outside off, on a length, Rahul looked to defend but the ball stayed low and beat the outside edge.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Rahul watchfully takes his bat away.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Rahul watchfully plays it behind point for a run.
2.5 overs (1 Run) A fractionally short ball, around middle, Rohit looks to help it fine but the extra bounce surprises him. It goes uppishly but lands wide of short fine leg. A single taken.
2.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball just around off, pushed back to the bowler.
2.3 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, angling away, Rohit lets it go.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly defended.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, played behind point for a single.
A change in the third over! Mustafizur Rahman to bowl now.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended watchfully.
1.1 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
Mohammad Saifuddin to bowl with the second new ball.
0.6 over (2 Runs) On middle and leg, clipped through mid-wicket for a couple.
0.5 over (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
0.4 over (6 Runs) SIX! There he goes! Rohit is away in style. Short and outside off, Sharma swivels on the back foot and pulls it magnificently over mid-wicket!
0.3 over (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Rohit goes on the back foot and punches it to covers. No swing at all.
0.3 over (1 Run) WIDE. Short and down the leg side, Rohit looks to pull but misses.
0.2 over (1 Run) Full and on middle and leg, clipped through square leg for a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Around middle, pushed down the ground.
The players are out in the middle. Rahul and Rohit will open. Mashrafe Mortaza will bowl the first ball to Rahul.
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman (IN FOR MAHMUDULLAH), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain (IN FOR MEHEDI HASAN), Mustafizur Rahman.
India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (IN FOR KEDAR JADHAV), MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IN FOR KULDEEP YADAV), Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
Bangladesh captain, Mashrafe Mortaza, says that he wanted to bat first but also says that it is not a bad idea to bowl first as he would like to chase. On Bangladesh's transformation in their last 5 years, Mortaza says that the team loves to play do-or-die matches as one has to play at its best. On the team news, Mash says that Mehedi Hasan is not playing and is replaced by Rubel Hossain. Further says that Mahmudullah has not recovered from his calf strain and will be replaced by Sabbir Rahman.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says that the reason for batting first is because it is a used wicket. Observes that in the last game it kept getting slower and slower as the match progressed. Wants to put runs on the board. Says that it is a small boundary, hence Kuldeep is not playing. Adds that Kedar Jadhav too, is not playing, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dinesh Karthik replacing them. On his own form, regarding not converting his half centuries, Kohli laughs it off and says that he is just concentrating on contributing to the team's cause.
TOSS - Time for the spin of the coin. Mashrafe Mortaza is the home captain for the day and Kohli calls Heads. Heads it is. INDIA ELECT TO BAT FIRST.
It is bright and sunny out there in the middle, though there are some clouds hovering around.
It is match number 40 between Bangladesh and India in the World Cup! The Tigers are playing after a long break and would be keen to win their remaining two games. India is first up. Can the Tigers roar? India, on the other hand, will aim to recover from the previous loss and get to the semi-final today itself. Let us hope it is a good game of cricket.