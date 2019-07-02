9.6 overs (0 Run) A crisp drive! Fuller and on off, Rahul drives it to the man at covers. A dot to end the 10th. India's Powerplay 1 by a big margin, they are 69 for 0.
Live Score
9.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls it on the leg side now, Rohit works it through square leg and takes one. Sensible batting.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Room on offer with third man up, it is not a good idea. Short and outside off, Rohit waits for the ball to come to him and then guides it past backward point for a boundary. Easy pickings for Rohit.
9.3 overs (1 Run) This is on middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, it is kept out.
Rahim comes upto the stumps now! Not a bad idea as it would restrict Rahul from using his feet.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome back in the attack, Mashrafe. Another cracking shot. Rahul takes a few steps ahead, he still does not get to the pitch of the ball. Rahul strokes it on the up through mid off for a boundary.
Mashrafe Mortaza is back!
8.6 overs (1 Run) Well bowled and nicely played! On a good length around off, this straightens after pitching. Rahul opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one. Another productive over for India.
8.5 overs (1 Run) A single now! Shorter and on middle, Rohit hops and works it towards square leg for one.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Another delivery angled into the batter, Rohit works it towards mid-wicket.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Goes around the wicket and cramps the batsman for room by bowling it closer to the body, Rohit works it towards mid-wicket.
8.2 overs (5 Runs) FOUR! Lovely, just lovely! It is raining boundaries here. This is full and around off, going away with the angle. Rohit just puts bat to ball, guides it through the left of mid off and the ball races to the fence. Also, the bowler has overstepped so it is a no ball. Free Hit coming up.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, once again it is on the straighter side, this is flicked through mid-wicket for one.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end another good over for India. Full and on the pads, this is flicked through square leg for one.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Could have easily been three in a row! This is short and on middle, Rahul is into the pull shot a touch early, it goes off the bottom edge towards the leg side.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This shot had class written all over it. This is slightly fuller around off, Rahul leans into it and caresses it through extra cover. Back-to-back boundaries.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and put away! This is down the leg side, Rahul just needed to get bat on ball, he does so and it races to the fine leg fence.
7.2 overs (1 Run) This time he bowls it outside off, Rohit guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A little too straight, Rahul works it through mid-wicket and takes a run.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length close to off, Rohit turns his wrists slightly and pushes it to mid on. 6 from this over, it's been a good positive start from India.
6.5 overs (1 Run) The line is too straight, KL eases it to the left of the mid-wicket fielder and pinches a run.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Presses forward to a full ball and presents the full face of his bat in defense.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Works it in the gap on the leg side and picks up a single towards mid-wicket.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, blocked back from the crease.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Outside off, on a length, Sharma slashes hard and gets a thick outside edge which flies past the slip cordon and beats third man!
5.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, swinging in, driven sweetly but straight to cover.
5.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and on the pads, clipped through mid-wicket for an easy couple.
5.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Massive hit! A length ball outside off, Rohit comes down the track and sends it sailing over the covers!
5.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, pushed towards mid on.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Rohit looks to push but misses. That stayed low as well.