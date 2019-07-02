34.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one on top of off, Pant guides it down to third man and keeps the strike with a comfortable single.
Live Score
34.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, Pant defends it to point.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Good running. Length ball on off, Kohli taps it towards point and calls for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Better ball this. Good length ball on off, Kohli defends it with authority.
34.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whipped as smooth as butter! Full around off, Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket. Mortaza at short mid-wicket does not even move an inch as the ball goes past him like a rocket.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Too straight on the pads, Pant looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off his thigh pad towards fine leg and they take a leg bye.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Now smartly flicks this one and gets a simple single.
33.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has disappeared way into the stands. Floated on middle and off, Pant comes down the track and demolishes over the long on fence for a huge six. First boundary for Pant.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle and off, Pant blocks it off his front foot.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter on the pads, Pant looks to flick but misses. Mosaddek and Rahim go up in appeal but the umpire turns it down.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps, Pant defends it off the front foot.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Pant comes down the track and defends it.
33.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Pant looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
Mosaddek is back into the attack.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Pant is off the mark. Good length ball on the pads, Pant flicks it to square leg and keeps the strike with a single.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Nervous start from Pant. He started it this way in the last game too. Good length ball outside off, Pant has a poke at it but misses.
Drinks! Rishabh Pant walks out at number 4. A position which has been an issue for India in the recent past. Can Pant put all the doubts behind him and cement his place in this position?
32.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Rahul departs! Slower delivery outside off, Rahul looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge which goes to Mushfiqur behind the stumps. He dives to his right and takes a very good low catch. Once again Rahul gets a start in this World Cup but cannot convert it. Two wickets in relatively quick succession for Bangladesh and now they are into India's rusty middle order.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a single down to mid-wicket.
32.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Exquisite! Overpitched on off, Kohli gets on his front foot and drives it handsomely straight as an arrow for a beautiful boundary.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. It is on the fourth stump line. A line which tempts the batsman to drive. Kohli too goes for it but misses.
31.6 overs (1 Run) On top of the stumps, Kohli punches it wide of mid off and keeps the strike.
31.5 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on middle, Kohli turns it behind square on the leg side and gets a couple.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball which is almost as full as a yorker. Kohli strokes it to mid on.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Kohli taps it back to the bowler.
31.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rahul flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
31.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on off, Rahul comes down the track and lofts it over point. The sweeper cover runs to his left and parries it to Rubel Hossain who comes from third man. Two taken.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Rahul punches it to the man at cover.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, KL strokes it to the off side and gets to the other end.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Kohli is off the mark! Fuller on off, Kohli defends it with soft hands towards cover and gets off the mark after 4 dot balls.
30.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Kohli plays a strong flick shot but it is to the man at short mid-wicket.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Rahul cuts it to deep point and gets a single.
30.1 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Rahul defends it off the front foot.