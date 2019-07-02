29.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller on middle and leg, Kohli looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
29.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Kohli defends it calmly.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Kohli starts his innings with a solid front foot defense.
29.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rahul flicks it to square leg and gets to the other end.
The new man in is Virat Kohli.
29.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! This has come against the run of play. End of a terrific knock this. Knowing Rohit though he will be gutted. Sarkar bowls it full around off, Rohit looks to hit it over mid off. He does not time it well though as the bat turns in his hand. It goes to the right of mid off. Liton Das at mid off moves to that side and takes an easy catch. End of a fabulous innings by Rohit. He walks off to a well deserved ovation form the crowd.
29.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball this. On the pads, Rohit won't miss out on that especially at this stage of his innings. He flicks it with ease through mid-wicket for a boundary.
28.6 overs (1 Run) 100 FOR ROHIT! His 4th in this World Cup. What a player! What a knock this has been! The Hit Man gets to his 26th ODI hundred with a cut to deep point. He raises the bat in appreciation and soaks in all the applause.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Makes the crowd wait as he taps it back to the bowler.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Rahul flicks it to the on side and gives the strike to Rohit.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and milks it to long on for another run. Moves to 99.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Ohh! That one stays low. Straighter one outside off, Rohit looks to cut but the ball keeps low. It misses the stumps and hits the pad of the keeper.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Rohit strokes it to cover. He looks for a single but then does not go with it. Good call, the single was never there.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahul strokes it to mid on. Another over ends without troubling the two batsmen.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Rohit cuts it to deep point and rotates the strike.
27.4 overs (0 Run) On off, Rohit punches it to cover.
27.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer bounces too high. It goes over the head of Rohit. It has been wided.
27.3 overs (1 Run) On the fourth stump line, Rahul slaps it hard but there is a man at sweeper cover so just one.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Rahul makes room and punches it straight back to the bowler.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Rohit slaps it to sweeper cover and rotates the strike.
26.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Rahul blocks it.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Rohit punches it towards mid-wicket and gets a single. Moves to 96.
26.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rahul flicks it to mid-wicket for one more.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter on middle, Rohit tucks it towards mid-wicket and looks for two. The fielder from mid on gets to the ball quickly so he has to be happy with single.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Rahul nudges it to cover and gets to the other end.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Spinning away from around off, Rohit eases it towards cover and gets to the other end.
Shakib Al Hasan is back.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball around the body, Rahul looks to pull but misses. Mushfiqur goes up in appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Review not taken by Mashrafe.
25.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Rahul shuffles across and strokes it to mid-wicket.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Rohit nudges it to the right of mid on and takes an easy run.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rohit easily pushes it to cover.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly fuller on middle, KL strokes it to long on and takes a single.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a length ball on off, KL punches it to cover.