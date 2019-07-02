Powerplay 3 time!
39.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhoni punches it to sweeper cover and gets a single.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Once again pulls it but this time there is a man in the deep at mid-wicket so just a single.
39.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries here for Pant. Pressure on the bowler now. Good length ball around off, Pant shows his quick hand work and cuts it through point for a boundary. This is the best shot of the lot.
39.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in two for Pant! Short ball around the body, Pant picks the length early and whacks his pull over mid-wicket for a boundary.
39.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crisply driven. Fuller outside off, Pant gets on his front foot and drives it nonchalantly through covers for a boundary.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball, Pant defends it off the back foot.
Saifuddin is back!
38.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhoni punches it to cover. End of an excellent over. It is a double-wicket maiden from Mustafizur.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Dhoni calmly leaves it alone.
Out walks MS Dhoni to the chants of MSD, MSD from the crowd! Was criticized for his innings against England.
38.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Pandya goes for a duck! Second wicket in the over for Mustafizur and this is the second big fish off just 3 balls. Mashrafe keeps a wide first slip for Pandya. Mustafizur rolls his hand on this one and bowls it outside off. Hardik Pandya shuffles across and looks to punch it. He ends up getting a thick outside edge, which goes to the right of Sarkar at wide first slip who takes a very fine low catch.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Hardik starts his innings with a careful front foot defense.
Out walks the dangerous Hardik Pandya.
38.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Kohli holes out! Another wicket which has come against the run of play here. The bowling change has worked here for Bangladesh and Mashrafe. Mustafizur bends his back and bowls it short. Kohli goes for a big pull, he times it well but does not get the desired elevation. The ball goes to the man at deep mid-wicket. Rubel Hossain stationed there stretches his hands up in the air and takes a fine catch. The skipper's streak of 5 consecutive 50-plus score comes to an end.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli punches it to the man at cover.
Mustafizur Rahman is back. Mashrafe chopping and changing his bowlers here. Don't know what exactly the plan is.
37.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running this! Good length ball on middle and leg, Pant flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket. Kohli wants two and he has young Pant with him so he gets it with ease.
37.5 overs (0 Run) The keeper comes up now. It is on the pads, Pant looks to flick but it goes off his pads.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Kohli drives it to the left of mid off and gets a single.
37.3 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Kohli whips it with great timing wide of deep mid-wicket and they get a couple.
37.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Pant now plays a proper flick and gets a single.
37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WOW! Pant showing his innovative strokes here. He premeditates his sweep. Soumya bowls it on the body but Pant still goes with it and gets it past short fine leg for a boundary.
36.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Pant turns it to square leg and gets a single.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Now tries to show aggression and comes down the track. He yorks himself around off, but Pant gets his bat down in time.
36.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is smart from young Pant. Shakib tosses it on the pads, Pant sees there is no one in the deep at square leg so he just plays a good looking sweep there and fetches himself a boundary.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Kohli nudges it to long off and gets to the other end.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Now calmly defends the next ball towards point.
36.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! This shows the class of Kohli. Floated on middle, Kohli comes down the track and whips it away through mid-wicket for a boundary.
Shakib Al Hasan is back on.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Kohli defends it with soft hands and takes a single.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball, Kohli pulls it to short mid-wicket.
35.4 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Kohli flicks it behind square and gets a couple. Wait a minute, Mashrafe is asking for a review but the DRS time is up. Also, it has been given as a run. So what was he thinking? Soumya thinks it has hit his boot first. Replays show that it came right off the middle of Virat's bat.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on the pads, Pant flicks it to the on side and gets to the other end.
35.2 overs (1 Run) On off and middle, Kohli drives it to long on and rotates the strike.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Pant lofts it over covers but gets just a single.