So, that's it from semifinal 2. It is going to be England who will battle it out against New Zealand in the final at Lord's. The hosts' 9969 days wait to play in the final is over. It will be played on Sunday, 14th July. That match will begin at 10.30 am local (0930 GMT). Whoever, the winner is, it will be the first time that country lifts the cup. Will it be England? or will it be New Zealand? Make sure you join us for that to find out who the new champions will be. Till then, take care, cheers!
Live Score
So, that's it from semifinal 2. It is going to be England who will battle it out against New Zealand in the final at Lord's. The hosts' 9969 days wait to play in the final is over. It will be played on Sunday, 14th July. That match will begin at 10.30 am local (0930 GMT). Whoever, the winner is, it will be the first time that country lifts the cup. Will it be England? or will it be New Zealand? Make sure you join us for that to find out who the new champions will be. Till then, take care, cheers!
England skipper, Eoin Morgan, says he is very delighted, he thanks the fans for their support. Mentions they came in here with a lot of confidence, they wanted to get better after each game and today was an example. He is very happy for Woakes, he is a cool customer and he goes about his business nicely. States today was his day, he and archer were excellent with the new balls and the guys later on were brilliant. Mentions Roy and Bairstow are in the form of their life and are very dangerous once they get in. Says he was 6 when England played in their last final and says he watches a lot of the highlights. Ends by saying it is a big opportunity this Sunday, looking back to where they were in 2015 and seeing what they can achieve on Sunday is a huge improvement.
Australian skipper, Aaron Finch, says they were outplayed. Admits after they were 27 for 3 and it got difficult to get back into the game. States it was a combination of both, the wicket doing and a bit and England bowling well but you expect the new ball to do a bit in the first half and they did well to hit the stumps. Further adds they tried to do the same but could not do it. Mentions you always want to win but there have been some positives, a lot of character has been shown in the last 6 months, they had their backs to the walls but have improved very much. Tells they kept looking for wickets, they tried changing it up but could not pick any, Roy and Bairstow played really well. Also says you got to beat everyone in the World Cup, they did have a few injuries but that is not an excuse.
MAN OF THE MATCH, Chris Woakes, says it is an incredible performance by the team, it started off with the ball but the way the batters knocked the runs off was brilliant. Admits they were nervous in the morning which is quite natural but the way they won it speaks a lot about their side. Further adds he was nervous and hence, he got the length wrong on the first ball but then got his length right and it went well. Reckons it was not a bad wicket but they found the right lengths, also, Australia losing early wickets did not help their cause. States they try and not pay attention to what people are saying, they did bowl a little shorter in Lord's but they have come a long way from there, they entered the knockout stages with momentum on their side and it all went well. Ends by saying he was three when England last made it to the finals, he still can't believe they are into the finals but he hopes all goes well on Sunday.
However, the Australian bowlers can't be blamed a lot as it was their batters who let them down today. After winning the toss and electing to bat, their top order was blown away. Smith did show some fight, first with Carey and then with Starc but Woakes and Rashid's brilliant spells ensured they bowl Australia out for a low total which their batters chased down without breaking a sweat.
Not a lot you can write about a side's bowling attack when they have conceded 224 in less than 35 overs. Australia needed early wickets but they did not get any. They seemed helpless as their bowlers got no assistance from the wicket. Also, they had no answers to the assault by Roy and Bairstow. Starc and Cummins did take a wicket each but it was just a mere consolation.
The England innings was all about Jason Roy! Yes, there were scores from the other batters as well but it was Roy's innings which was the stand out. He was the mainstay in his 124-run stand with Bairstow which more or less sealed the deal for the England side. Roy though was unlucky to be dismissed 15 short of a ton but Morgan and Root then ensured there were no further wickets to fall and the two took England over the line.
England have literally barged into the finals! We are now sure of having a new World Cup winner. The English side has done it with so much ease. They have cruised through. They have made the mighty Aussies look so tiny.
32.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's it! England go to the finals for the first time since 1992. Good length ball on off, Morgan flat-bats it over mid on for a boundary. The crowd erupt in joy. The ODI skipper and Test skipper have a hug and smile in the middle. The English fans are delighted. The defending champions are out and we will have a new champion. ENGLAND WIN BY 8 WICKETS.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent fielding! The Aussies won't just give it up. Good length ball around off, Root cuts but Maxwell at short third man dives to his left and stops the winning runs. Just delaying the inevitable.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Full again on off, Root strokes it to mid off.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, Morgan strokes it to covers and gets a single. There is an overthrow at the keeper's end but no extra run.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball, Root pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
31.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just used the pace of the ball. Good length ball on off, Root drives it through covers and gets a boundary. Moves to 48 and now England just a boundary away from sealing their place in the Final.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Root defends it off the front foot.
Mitchell Starc is back!
30.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, Root does not make the most of it. He hit it to fine leg and gets a single.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Yorker on off, Root does well to dig it out.
30.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too good! Bouncer on middle, Root pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Just 9 needed now. The 1992 inspired kit is taking this England team to the finals for the first time since 1992.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Root blocks it off the front foot.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Root defends it off the back foot.
30.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Behrendorff misses his line with the slower one. It is down the leg side. Wide signalled.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Root stands tall and punches it to point.