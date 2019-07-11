14.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Jason glances it to the on side and keeps the strike.
14.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Starc misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Wide signalled.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Roy cuts it hard but Bherendorff dives to the left and saves a certain boundary.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is just too good! Once again Starc bowls it on the slot in middle, Roy lofts it wide of mid off and scores a boundary. He makes it look all so easy, does Roy.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Now runs it down to third man and gets a single.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powered away! Starc overpitches it on off, Bairstow moves away just a bit and lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
Starc is back on!
13.6 overs (0 Run) Uppish but short! A length ball around off, this one holds up in the surface. Roy plays a check-drive which goes on the bounce to mid off. 144 more needed.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, this is pushed to mid on.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Cummins bangs this one shorter and on middle, Roy evades it.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy-peasy! This is down the leg side, Roy helps it on its way to the fine leg fence and bags a boundary. England are cruising at the moment.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Slower one on off, this one also bounces a touch extra. Roy does well to keep it down as he plays it towards mid-wicket.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, Roy mistimes it to point.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off, JB cuts it to the man at short third man.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Bairstow blocks it.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Floated around off, Bairstow looks to flick but gets a top edge which flies wide of short third man. Cummins gives it a chase and tries to stop the ball from going to the fence with a dive. He fails in his attempt to do so.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Good fielding from Warner! Short on middle, Bairstow pulls but Warner moves swiftly across to his left from point and saves runs with a dive.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted outside off, Bairstow looks to play the paddle sweep but misses.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Short off spinner, Roy cuts it from middle stump to sweeper cover for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side, Bairstow drives it crisply to mid off.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! This lands outside off and then comes back in. Bairstow looks to defend but misses to get hit high on the pads.
Jonny Bairstow has taken his pads out and he looks in a lot of pain. The physio is out to have a look. He has had ankle issues before too. He has worn his pads now and Bairstow is all set to go.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and outside off, JB guides it past point. They take one, Bairstow slips as he turns for the second but still goes for it and completes it. He is in pain now though.
11.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Bonus runs! This is short and down the leg side. Carey moves to that direction and looks to collect it but it goes over his gloves and into the fine leg fence.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Ambitious shot! This is on the pads, Bairstow looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on the body, Roy pulls it down to fine leg for one.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Roy defends it out.
Change of ends for Cummins!
10.6 overs (1 Run) Edged but safe. Tossed up on off, Roy comes down the track and looks to flick but gets a leading edge on it. Luckily for him, the ball falls well short of point.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is just brutal from Roy! This is just unfair on the bowler. Lyon bowls a flighted ball on middle and leg, Roy gets on his knees and reverse sweeps it over point for a boundary. Not a bad ball this but just brilliant batting.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Bairstow premeditates his sweep and hits it to square leg for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Short around off, Roy cuts it hard to deep point and gets a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls it quicker and flatter outside off, Roy looks to push it on the off side but misses.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Lyon is welcomed with a massive six. Not the welcome Nathan would have wanted. He tosses it up on middle, Roy demolishes it over the long on fence for a biggie.