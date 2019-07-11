4.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on top of middle, Bairstow shows signs of aggression as he comes down the track and hits it to mid on. 205 needed off 270 balls.
Live Score
4.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on the stumps, Roy defends it off the front foot.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) On top of middle, Roy looks to play it to the on side, the ball though goes to the left of deep mid-wicket off the inner half of his bat allowing them to get a brace.
4.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Jonny flicks it towards square leg and gets to the other end.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Bairstow looks to cut but it goes off the inner half of his bat.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Bairstow looks to drive but it goes to mid on off the inner half of his bat. Finch at mid on stops it.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gorgeous! That is so gorgeous. Starc overpitches this on off, Roy gets on his front foot and plays a delightful cover drive for a boundary. The over ends the way it started it, i.e, with a boundary.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Roy taps it towards point and looks for a run initially but then sees it's not there so backtracks on it.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Starc bowls it on top of off, Roy defends it back to the bowler. This was the line they bowled at Lord's against England. Roy didn't play that game and he is looking good here.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Roy defends it towards point.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) Now flicks this one through mid-wicket and gets a couple. Smart batting this from Roy.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful hands by Roy! Fuller around off, Roy gets on his front foot and drives it right off the meat of his bat through covers for a boundary. The sound the ball made after connection was just so sweet.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Another play and a miss. Good length ball outside off, Bairstow looks to drive this one but misses it completely. Maiden for Behrendorff. Good start for him.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Ohh! This one moves slightly away after pitching. It is full pitching around off, Bairstow looks to defend but gets beaten. He was expecting it to come back in but it does not.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Bairstow calmly defends it off the front foot.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Bairstow pushes it to mid on.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, Bairstow pushes it to the man at cover.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Bairstow defends it towards mid on and shouts a loud wait on to his partner.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Corrects his line and bowls it on top of off, Roy defends it with a straight bat. Just a wide off Starc's first. The start of this innings has been like a game of chess.
1.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Starc misses his line and bowls this one down the leg side. It is bowled at 142 kph. Roy looks to flick but misses. Wide signalled.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Ouch! That must have hurt! Starc steams in and fires one in at 151 kph. It is on the body, Roy looks to play but gets beaten by the pace. The ball hits him around the belly region.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls the same line and Roy is in no hurry. He shows his calm and keeps it out.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Once again bowls it on top of off, Roy blocks it with command.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Jason defends it off the front foot with authority.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and leg, Roy pushes it to mid on.
Mitchell Starc to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) An appeal but not given! This is around off, Bairstow plants his front foot forward and tries to defend. There are two noises and the Australians are appealing. The umpire shakes his head thinking it is bat first. Replays later on show that it is pad first but the ball to be clipping the outside of off.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Bairstow is off the mark and that too in style. Fuller around off, Bairstow gets on his front foot and plays a brilliant square drive for a boundary. He has been in good form and this shows just that.
0.4 over (1 Run) It is off the mark now. Good length ball around off, Roy runs it down to third man and gets off the mark.
0.3 over (0 Run) On middle, Jason strokes it to mid-wicket again. Still waiting for the run chase to get off the mark.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Roy defends it to mid-wicket.
0.1 over (0 Run) Behrendorff starts with a good length ball on off, it nips back in. Roy looks to play it on the off side but it goes off the inner half of his bat to square leg. Roy wanted a single but Bairstow sends him back.
We are back for the chase! The Australian players are in a huddle before they take their respective positions in the field. Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy walk out to the middle to open the innings for England. Jason Behrendorff to operate with the first new ball. He was the chief tormentor when these two sides met the last time. Can he do it again?