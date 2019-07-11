9.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, JB glances it to the man at mid-wicket.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Roy pushes it to mid off. The fielder there looks to stop it with a dive but the ball deflects off his hands towards mid on and they take a run. Yet another 50-run stand comes up between the two.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Another good looking cover drive. Fuller on off, Roy drives it through covers. The fielder inside the circle dives and gets a hand to it. Glenn Maxwell from sweeper cover cleans it up. Two taken.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Bairstow glances it through mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Once again it is on off and middle, Roy flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Bairstow flicks it square on the leg side and gets a single.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easily done! Another length ball and this time it is a little too straight. Roy shuffles across and flicks it through backward square leg for a boundary. Spoils what was a potential maiden.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Roy walks across the stumps and Cummins lands it on off, JR works it to mid-wicket.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Roy stands tall and keeps it out.
8.3 overs (0 Run) A good short one and on the body, Roy ducks under it.
8.2 overs (0 Run) That has gone through him! This is shorter and around middle, Roy hops and tries to hit it on the leg side. The ball stays low and goes beneath the bat but over the stumps.
8.1 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the batter, Roy looks to flick it on the leg side but misses to get hit high on the pads.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Now calmly blocks this one to get through the over. 40 runs off the 8 overs and England are cruising along at this point of time.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Venom, that's what it was hit with! Overpitched on middle and leg, Bairstow drives it through mid on. Behrendorff looks to block it but he is down the ground. He had no chance of stopping that.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Bairstow does not miss his flick and manages it to flick it wide of mid-wicket for a couple.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Appeal from LBW but turned down. It is on the pads, Roy moves across and looks to flick but misses. Behrendorff puts in an appeal but it is turned down. The pitching seemed to be the issue there.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Roy defends it off the front foot.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Little bit of swing there. Good length ball on top of middle, Roy comes down the track and looks to hit but then seeing the away movement he retracts from his shot.
Change of ends for Jason Behrendorff!
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller on off, Bairstow drives it through covers. Warner gives it a chase and cleans it before the ropes. Two runs taken. So just the brace of Cummins' first. Australia though need wickets here. They cannot defend it.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Good shot but straight to the man at cover. Good length ball on off, Bairstow drives it on the up but straight to the fielder at cover.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It is slightly away from the body, Jonny sways away from it.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Bairstow looks to drive but the bat turns in his hands as the ball makes contact with the bat and it goes to mid on.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Now betters his line and bowls it on off, Jonny defends it off the front foot.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Cummins start with a good length ball on middle and leg, Bairstow pushes it towards mid on.
Pat Cummins is on! Australia need a wicket. Can he deliver it?
5.6 overs (0 Run) Now a solid front foot defense to end the over. 12 off this one and 22 runs have come of Starc's last two overs.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First maximum of the day and that was hit with so much ease, wow! Full on the pads, Roy just lifts his flick and sends it over the square leg fence for the first maximum of the innings. The fielder at fine leg goes after it but can just bring the ball back in play.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery around off, Bairstow runs it down to third man and calls yea to his partner, indicating to come for a run.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball just outside off, Bairstow tucks it to the left of mid-wicket and looks for a run but Roy sends him back.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Now sensibly defends this one towards mid off.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Starc is guilty of giving width outside off, Bairstow with the form that he is in, won't miss that and he smashes it through point for a boundary.