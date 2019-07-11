 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Australia vs England Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:11 July 2019 21:37 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between Australia vs England from Edgbaston, Birmingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

Australia vs England Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
AUS vs ENG Latest Score

29.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Root flicks it to the on side and keeps the strike. Just 14 runs needed now.

29.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tossed up on middle, Root reverse sweeps it through point for a boundary. AUS vs ENG: 2nd Semi Final: Joe Root hits Nathan Lyon for a 4! England 209/2 (29.5 Ov). Target: 224; RRR: 0.74

29.4 overs (1 Run) Short around off, Morgan punches it through covers for a single.

29.3 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Morgan sweeps it wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple.

29.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Morgan lofts his punch over extra cover for a boundary. There was a shout for catch it but don't know for whom. AUS vs ENG: 2nd Semi Final: Eoin Morgan hits Nathan Lyon for a 4! England 202/2 (29.2 Ov). Target: 224; RRR: 1.06

29.1 overs (1 Run) Off spinner on off, Root turns it with the spin to square leg and gets a single.

Drinks Break! Nothing much to tell, England are cruising along and have all but sealed their place in the Finals. Only a giant miracle can see Australia win this, it looks almost impossible for them.

28.6 overs (0 Run) Morgan comes down the track and hits it to mid on. Another maiden for Behrendorff.

28.5 overs (0 Run) Slower bouncer. It is bowled at 112 kph but it is on the leg side it has not been wided.

28.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Morgan defends it to the off side.

28.3 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! Morgan sits under it.

28.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery around off, Morgan comes down the track and pulls it to mid-wicket off the inner half of his bat.

28.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Morgan looks to pull but it does not come off the middle. It goes to the man at mid on.

27.6 overs (1 Run) Short again, this time Morgan strokes it towards point and keeps the strike with a single. 50-run stand comes up between the ODI skipper and Test skipper.

27.5 overs (0 Run) In the air but safe. Quicker and shorter, Morgan looks to cut but gets it off the upper half of his bat. The ball falls short of the man at short third man.

27.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut and cut hard this time. Short around off, Morgan gets on his back foot and cuts it through cover-point for a boundary. AUS vs ENG: 2nd Semi Final: Eoin Morgan hits Nathan Lyon for a 4! England 196/2 (27.4 Ov). Target: 224; RRR: 1.25

27.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Darted on the pads, Morgan premeditates his sweep and hits it fine down the leg side. The fielder is up inside the circle there. He gives it a chase but cannot stop it. AUS vs ENG: 2nd Semi Final: Eoin Morgan hits Nathan Lyon for a 4! England 192/2 (27.3 Ov). Target: 224; RRR: 1.42

27.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Root milks it to long on for one.

27.1 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Morgan cuts it towards point and gets one.

26.6 overs (1 Run) Another short ball, once again Morgan pulls it in control towards deep mid-wicket for a single.

26.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Morgan standing tall and facing the short balls with authority now. Short ball on off, Morgan pulls it with control through square leg for a boundary. AUS vs ENG: 2nd Semi Final: Eoin Morgan hits Jason Behrendorff for a 4! England 185/2 (26.5 Ov). Target: 224; RRR: 1.68

Change of bats for Morgan. Seems like his handle is off.

26.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Morgan flicks it to mid-wicket.

26.3 overs (2 Runs) In the air..but just wide! Slower ball on off, Morgan looks to go over mid off. He does not time it well as the ball comes off the lower half of his bat. It still goes over mid off. Finch runs behind and stretches his arms out wide but cannot get there. Two taken.

26.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Morgan looks to defend inside the line but misses.

26.1 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, Root flicks it towards square leg and gets a single.

Jason Behrendorff is back!

25.6 overs (2 Runs) Shorter on off, Morgan guides it down to third man and gets a brace.

25.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over with sheer control. Floated on off, Morgan connects his reverse sweep over point for a boundary. AUS vs ENG: 2nd Semi Final: Eoin Morgan hits Nathan Lyon for a 4! England 176/2 (25.5 Ov). Target: 224; RRR: 1.99

25.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter on middle, Eoin strokes it to extra cover.

25.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Morgan defends it off the front foot.

25.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted outside off, Morgan looks to play the reverse sweep but misses.

25.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Root turns it square on the leg side for a single.

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Edgbaston, Birmingham Edgbaston, Birmingham World Cup 2019 Australia vs England, 2nd Semi Final
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
England vs Australia Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs Australia Live Score, Over 21 to 25 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs England Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs England Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
World Cup Semi-Final: Mitchell Starc Breaks Glenn McGrath
World Cup Semi-Final: Mitchell Starc Breaks Glenn McGrath's World Cup Record, Becomes The Leading Wicket-Taker In A Single Edition
England vs Australia Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
England vs Australia Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs England Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Australia vs England Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.