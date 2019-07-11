19.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Morgan shoulders arms to it.
Live Score
19.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer to welcome Morgan. Eoin sways away from it.
Eoin Morgan is the new man in.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Roy is unhappy and honestly Dharmasena took a long time to raise his finger. Short ball on the leg side, Roy goes chasing after it with his pull. The ball goes to the left of Carey and he takes it. The Australian players put a very confident appeal. They scream and cry for it. The umpire seemed to be unmoved but at the dying seconds he raises his finger. Roy stands there shell shocked and confused. He has a word with Erasmus, the square leg umpire. He cannot believe he has been given out. Dharmasena comes and joins the chat but Roy has to walk back. Replays roll in and Ultra Edge shows no spike on it. One can feel why Roy was unhappy. End of a stupendous knock from Roy. Deserved a 100 in all honesty but he won't get it. Walks back for 85 but to a huge applause from the crowd.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Bouncer now. Root pulls it in a controlled manner to deep square leg for a single.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 4th boundary for Root and he has played just 9 balls. Length ball outside off, Root cuts it through point for a boundary.
19.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Roy flicks it to the on side and gets a single.
Pat Cummins is back on!
18.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! This is shorter and around off, Root guides it to short point.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Root pushes it to mid off.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Root pushes it to covers.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Root guides it to point.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Roy throws his bat at it but gets an edge down to third man for one.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! It is raining boundaries despite the fall of the wicket. Short and on middle, Roy pulls it towards mid-wicket. It bounces just in front of the fielder there who lets it through and a boundary.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! This is the best of the lot in Root's hat-trick of boundaries. Yes, Root has scored 3 boundaries already. Good length ball outside off, Root crunches it through point for a boundary.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Starc bowls it on the pads, Root just helps it on its way fine down the leg side for a boundary. Carey dives to his left but to no avail.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Root blocks it off the front foot.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not the most convincing ways to get off the mark but Root won't mind. Short and fast on the body, Root looks to defend but ends up gloving it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
Joe Root is the new man in!
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! It looked plumb and it was plumb. Good length ball pitching on middle and leg, it straightens up a bit. Bairstow looks to play it across the line but misses. The Australian players put in a loud, confident appeal. The umpire raises his finger. Jonny has a chat with Roy and then takes it upstairs. Ultra Edge shows no involvement of bat. Ball Tracker rolls in and shows the ball was going to hit the middle pole. Bairstow takes the sole review with him but he has done his job here. He will be disappointed but he has ensured that England are just a few meters away from a place in the World Cup final. 27th wicket for Starc in this World Cup, most by any bowler in this edition. Something to cheer for the Aussie fans.
Bairstow has been adjudged LBW here. He has taken the review. Looks dead plumb.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! It is around the body, Bairstow sits under it.
Mitchell Starc is back on.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has gone to the fence like a tracer bullet! None of the Australian players even moved there. This is short again, Roy comes down the track and smashes it through mid-wicket. Runs needed is 100 now.
16.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way too short and down the leg side.
16.5 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side on off, Roy pushes it to covers.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, Roy looks to drive it with a straight bat but it goes off the outer half to point.
16.3 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the pads, Roy looks to flick but closes the face of the bat early. A leading edge is induced but it falls well short of the bowler.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Well fielded by Lyon! Shorter and on middle, Roy gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through mid-wicket. Lyon runs to his left, dives and pushes it back in. Saves two for his side.
16.1 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
Marcus Stoinis is back!
15.6 overs (0 Run) Now calms the storms and blocks it to see through the over. Tossed up on off, Roy gives some breathing space to Smith and pushes this ball to cover. 21 off this Smith over. Don't be shocked if this is the last over we see from Smith in this game.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hat-trick of sixes and Roy is ending Smith's bowling career here. This is the biggest and the baddest of the lot. He has torn the ball to pieces here. Floated on leg, Roy demolishes it two, maybe three rows over the long on fence for a daddy six.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Two in two here. Roy is a man possessed. Floated on middle, this time Roy goes straighter but the result is the same.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Going...going...gone! Floated on middle and leg, Roy clears his front leg and smashes it over long on. Maxwell jumps and looks to take it but he cannot do anything about it.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Brilliantly from Maxwell. Tossed up on middle and leg, Jonny lofts it over mid on. Maxwell runs and dives to his right and saves a certain boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Smith sprays this down the leg side, Bairstow looks to play the paddle but misses. Wide signalled.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Smith starts with a very low full toss around off, Roy milks it to long on for one.