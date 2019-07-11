24.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Root drives it to the left of mid off and takes one. He will keep the strike. 53 needed off 150 balls, just in case you wondered what was the equation.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, JR defends it to point.
24.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball this! Full on the pads, Root flicks it fine down the leg side to the the fine leg fence for a boundary. 54 needed now.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Root defends it off the back foot.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller around off, Root drives it but it goes straight to Stoinis at cover. For a minute it looked like he was out caught but he it it on the bounce.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Root pushes it to mid off.
23.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! A little too full by Cummins. Morgan lofts it over the mid off fielder and bags a boundary.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on the body, Morgan hops and keeps it out.
23.5 overs (1 Run) A bumper but it is way too short. Morgan ducks under it. Wided.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Root slaps it through covers for one.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Edge run! This is a good length ball on middle, Morgan looks to defend by staying leg side of the delivery. It goes off the outside edge and down to third man for one.
23.2 overs (0 Run) In the air... but safe! Shorter and on the body, Morgan looks to flick but it hits the handle and lobs beside the pitch.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, this is played towards wide mid on for one.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Morgan defends it off the back foot.
22.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good length ball around off, all the men in the deep are square on either side. Morgan lofts it over square leg for a boundary.
The first slip is deep now. No I have not made any mistake. The man at third man is standing exactly deep where first slip would be if placed inside the circle.
22.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Root glances it down the leg side for a single.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on top of the stumps, Root looks to play but misses.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Well played and well fielded too! Length ball outside off, Root cuts it hard but Maxwell at dives to his left and saves a certain boundary.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller outside off, Root drives it off the upper half of his bat towards mid off.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Pacey good length ball on the body, Morgan looks to defend but the ball raises onto him and hits him on the glove.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Once again short, Eoin sways away from it.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on the body, Morgan defends it to the side of the pitch on the off side. Eoin shouts a loud no to his partner.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! Morgan sways away from it.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the pads, Root glances it to square leg for one.
21.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Morgan flicks it to fine leg and gets off the mark. The English skipper unlike the Australian skipper won't bag a golden duck.
20.6 overs (2 Runs) Nice shot! Slightly shorter and outside off, Root stays leg side of the ball and guides it past point for two.
20.5 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, Root defends it onto the ground.
20.4 overs (2 Runs) Lovely use of the wrists there! This is on middle, Root works it through mid-wicket and bags two.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Root drives it to covers. Three dots.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Another fuller ball on off, Root strokes it back to the bowler once again.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Root drives it back to the bowler.