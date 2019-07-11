Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey was hit on the chin by a short ball from England fast bowler Jofra Archer during the second World Cup 2019 semi-final at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday. The batsman was trying to duck under the ball but the ball struck him on his chin and his helmet came off. Luckily for Carey, he managed to catch the helmet before it went on to the stumps. Soon after, the 27-year-old left-hander started bleeding from his chin and he required medical attention. However, Carey did not leave the field continued to bat for Australia.

How cool are you on a scale of 1 - Alex Carey? #ENGvAUSpic.twitter.com/xJm7S0c1Ya — Lucy Bluck (@LucyBluck_) July 11, 2019

Carey 2019 #CWC19 semi-final, Edgbaston pic.twitter.com/aaeHTYWdOo — Dave Middleton (@Dave_Middleton) July 11, 2019

In the match, after winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia were off to a horrendous start as they lost their captain on the first ball of the second over for a golden duck. Australia's leading run scorer in the ongoing tournament, David Warner soon followed suit as he edged one in the slips to Jonny Bairstow.

Peter Handscomb, who replaced injured Usman Khawaja in the playing XI also failed to bail out Australia with the bat as he was knocked over by Chris Woakes in the seventh over of the innings.

Australia only managed to score 27 runs in the first ten overs as the defending champions lost three wickets.

Earlier, New Zealand defeated India in the first semi-final by 18 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday to confirm their spot in the World Cup final for the second consecutive time.

The winner of this match between Australia and England will meet New Zealand at Lord's on July 14.