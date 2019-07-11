 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Watch: Alex Carey Was Hit On The Chin By Jofra Archer During Semi-Final Clash

Updated: 11 July 2019 17:01 IST

Alex Carey copped a quick bouncer by Jofra Archer on the face that left him bleeding from his chin.

Watch: Alex Carey Was Hit On The Chin By Jofra Archer During Semi-Final Clash
Alex Carey required treatment in the middle after being hit on the chin by Jofra Archer. © AFP

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey was hit on the chin by a short ball from England fast bowler Jofra Archer during the second World Cup 2019 semi-final at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday. The batsman was trying to duck under the ball but the ball struck him on his chin and his helmet came off. Luckily for Carey, he managed to catch the helmet before it went on to the stumps. Soon after, the 27-year-old left-hander started bleeding from his chin and he required medical attention. However, Carey did not leave the field continued to bat for Australia.

In the match, after winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia were off to a horrendous start as they lost their captain on the first ball of the second over for a golden duck. Australia's leading run scorer in the ongoing tournament, David Warner soon followed suit as he edged one in the slips to Jonny Bairstow.

Peter Handscomb, who replaced injured Usman Khawaja in the playing XI also failed to bail out Australia with the bat as he was knocked over by Chris Woakes in the seventh over of the innings.

Australia only managed to score 27 runs in the first ten overs as the defending champions lost three wickets.

Earlier, New Zealand defeated India in the first semi-final by 18 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday to confirm their spot in the World Cup final for the second consecutive time.

The winner of this match between Australia and England will meet New Zealand at Lord's on July 14.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Alex Tyson Carey Alex Carey Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer World Cup 2019 Australia vs England, 2nd Semi Final Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Alex Carey was hit on the chin by a Jofra Archer bouncer
  • Australia are taking on England at Edgbaston in World Cup semi-final
  • New Zealand defeated India on Wednesday to book a place in the final
Related Articles
Alex Carey Says Australia
Alex Carey Says Australia's Hardwork Of 18 Months Showing Results
Hopefully We Will Be Able To Stop Virat Kohli In Tests, Says Alex Carey
Hopefully We Will Be Able To Stop Virat Kohli In Tests, Says Alex Carey
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.