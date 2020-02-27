India not focusing on past results!





"It's not good to think about the past. Every tournament is a new beginning. We've been playing good cricket, and that's a positive for us," Mandhana said.

have beaten in their last two games at the #T20WorldCup, but Smriti Mandhana is not focused on the past #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/31upF48wci — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 27, 2020

India have got the better of New Zealand on last two occasions when these side faced each other in the T20 World Cup but the Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, in her pre-match press conference, said that the team is not focusing on the past results.