India vs New Zealand ICC Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: India Face New Zealand With Eyes On Semi-Final Berth
On a high after two easy victories on the trot, including one against defending champion Australia, the Indian women's cricket team will aim to inch closer to a semifinal berth when it takes on New Zealand in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The Indians have hardly broke a sweat in their 17-run and 18-run wins over hosts Australia and Bangladesh in their previous two matches, and they are perched at the top of five-team Group A standings with four points from two matches. A win against New Zealand on Thursday will take the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side on the threshold of a knock-out stage spot, to be competed among top two teams from Group A and B. New Zealand, though, have a better head-to-head record against India in recent years, having won the last three matches between the two sides. Exactly a year back, they had beaten the Indian team 3-0 in a three-match T20 International home series. India will, however, remember their massive 34-run win against New Zealand in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2018 in the West Indies. (LIVE SCORECARD)
This is what pitch looks like!Since it's the first match of this tournament at this venue, the pitch is unused. It has a fair bit of green grass cover but that is primarily to bind the surface together. However, it'll be interesting to see what the skipper who wins the toss will opt to do.
India not focusing on past results!India have got the better of New Zealand on last two occasions when these side faced each other in the T20 World Cup but the Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, in her pre-match press conference, said that the team is not focusing on the past results."It's not good to think about the past. Every tournament is a new beginning. We've been playing good cricket, and that's a positive for us," Mandhana said.
Harmanpreet Kaur -- a fierce competitior!Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has impressed everyone with her captaincy and here is what her teammates had to say about their leader. However, she has failed with the bat in last two matches and would like to change that in today's game.
A glimpse of the venue!Melbourne's Junction oval will be hosting its first match of the tournament, so the pitch will be fresh and something both teams will be looking to make most of.
