 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Women's T20 World Cup

 21 Feb 20 to 08 Mar 20

India vs New Zealand ICC Women's T20 World Cup Live Score: India Face New Zealand With Eyes On Semi-Final Berth

Updated:27 February 2020 08:59 IST

IND vs NZ Women's T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score: New Zealand have a better head-to-head record against India in recent years, having won the last three matches between the two sides.

India vs New Zealand ICC Womens T20 World Cup Live Score: India Face New Zealand With Eyes On Semi-Final Berth
IND vs NZ T20 Live Score: India are on top of Group A standings with two wins from two games. © Twitter

On a high after two easy victories on the trot, including one against defending champion Australia, the Indian women's cricket team will aim to inch closer to a semifinal berth when it takes on New Zealand in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The Indians have hardly broke a sweat in their 17-run and 18-run wins over hosts Australia and Bangladesh in their previous two matches, and they are perched at the top of five-team Group A standings with four points from two matches. A win against New Zealand on Thursday will take the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side on the threshold of a knock-out stage spot, to be competed among top two teams from Group A and B. New Zealand, though, have a better head-to-head record against India in recent years, having won the last three matches between the two sides. Exactly a year back, they had beaten the Indian team 3-0 in a three-match T20 International home series. India will, however, remember their massive 34-run win against New Zealand in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2018 in the West Indies. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India Vs New Zealand ICC Women's T20 World Cup, straight from Junction Oval, Melbourne

  • 08:59 (IST)Feb 27, 2020

    This is what pitch looks like!

    Since it's the first match of this tournament at this venue, the pitch is unused. It has a fair bit of green grass cover but that is primarily to bind the surface together. However, it'll be interesting to see what the skipper who wins the toss will opt to do.
  • 08:53 (IST)Feb 27, 2020

    India not focusing on past results!

    India have got the better of New Zealand on last two occasions when these side faced each other in the T20 World Cup but the Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, in her pre-match press conference, said that the team is not focusing on the past results.

    "It's not good to think about the past. Every tournament is a new beginning. We've been playing good cricket, and that's a positive for us," Mandhana said.
  • 08:49 (IST)Feb 27, 2020

    Harmanpreet Kaur -- a fierce competitior!

    Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has impressed everyone with her captaincy and here is what her teammates had to say about their leader. However, she has failed with the bat in last two matches and would like to change that in today's game.
  • 08:42 (IST)Feb 27, 2020

    A glimpse of the venue!

    Melbourne's Junction oval will be hosting its first match of the tournament, so the pitch will be fresh and something both teams will be looking to make most of.
  • 08:11 (IST)Feb 27, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Match 9 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup between India and New Zealand from the Junction Oval, Melbourne.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India Women India Women New Zealand Women New Zealand Women Harmanpreet Kaur Shafali Verma Poonam Yadav Junction Oval, Melbourne Women's T20 World Cup Cricket India Women vs New Zealand Women, Match 9 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Womens T20 World Cup: India Look For Hat-Trick Of Wins As They Face New Zealand
    Women's T20 World Cup: India Look For Hat-Trick Of Wins As They Face New Zealand
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 India India 120
    2 Australia Australia 108
    3 England England 105
    4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
    5 South Africa South Africa 98
    Last updated on: 26 February 2020

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.