 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Women's T20 World Cup

 21 Feb 20 to 08 Mar 20

Spectator At Women' T20 World Cup Final Diagnosed With Coronavirus: MCG

Updated: 12 March 2020 10:57 IST

The MCG said that the spectator's case has been classified as a low-risk of spreading the virus to surrounding members of the public and staff.

Spectator At Women T20 World Cup Final Diagnosed With Coronavirus: MCG
Australia beat India by 85 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup Final. © AFP

A spectator who attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia in Melbourne on March 8 has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Melbourne Cricket Ground said on Wednesday but insisted that the risk of him infecting others was low. The final was won by Australia by 85 runs for a fifth world title. "...a person who attended the ICC Women''s T20 World Cup Final at the MCG on Sunday March 8 has now been diagnosed with COVID-19," the Melbourne Cricket Ground management said in a statement.

"The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has advised of the patron's diagnosis and has classified it as a low-risk of spreading COVID-19 to surrounding members of the public and staff. The patron sat on Level 2 of the Northern Stand at the MCG in section N42," it added.

The DHHS has recommended that those seated in N42 "should continue to go about their normal routine, with an increased focus on hygiene measures, and should any flu-like symptoms emerge, to consult with a medical professional."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Women's T20 World Cup Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • A spectator at the Women's T20 World Cup tested positive for Coronavirus
  • The Melbourne Cricket Ground said that there was a low risk of spreading
  • Australia beat India by 85 runs in the final
Related Articles
"Really Felt For Shafali Verma, Seeing Her In Tears Was Tough", Says Brett Lee
"Really Felt For Shafali Verma, Seeing Her In Tears Was Tough", Says Brett Lee
Womens T20 World Cup: Poonam Yadav Lone Indian In Team Of The Tournament, Shafali Verma Included As 12th Player
Women's T20 World Cup: Poonam Yadav Lone Indian In Team Of The Tournament, Shafali Verma Included As 12th Player
Watch: Australia Players Celebrate Womens T20 World Cup Win By Dancing On Stage With Katy Perry
Watch: Australia Players Celebrate Women's T20 World Cup Win By Dancing On Stage With Katy Perry
Shantha Rangaswamy Says Time For Harmanpreet Kaur To Review Captaincy, Diana Edulji Calls For Introspection
Shantha Rangaswamy Says Time For Harmanpreet Kaur To Review Captaincy, Diana Edulji Calls For Introspection
Womens T20 World Cup: Not The Time For Post-Mortem, Says Jhulan Goswami After Indias Loss
Women's T20 World Cup: Not The Time For Post-Mortem, Says Jhulan Goswami After India's Loss
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.