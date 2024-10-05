Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar finds himself in a state of bother for his recent remark during live commentary on TV. While commentating during India vs New Zealand 2024 Women's T20 World Cup game on Friday, Manjrekar said he doesn't have in-depth knowledge about players from North India. It happened when Manjrekar was talking about India women cricket team's coaching unit. His fellow commentator talked about Munish Bali, a former Punjab player and the side's fielding coach. This is when Manjrekar said that he failed to recognise him.

"Sorry, I could not recognise him. North ke players ki taraf mera zyada dhyaan nahi hota (I don't pay much attention to the players from North India)," said Manjrekar on-air.

The comment has not been gone down well with social media users with Manjrekar facing a lot of backlash on social media. Here are some of the reactions -

I've no interest in North Indian Cricketers

- Sanjay Manjrekar

Why so much hate ? pic.twitter.com/RBPkPvYuCJ — Sports_comedy (@sports_komedy) October 5, 2024

I don't have interest in North Indian cricketers



Sanjay Manjrekar @ICC @BCCI how can you allow such racist person in comm panel??



Put ban on him — Naeem (@18ModernMaster) October 5, 2024

Sanjay Manjrekar said, "I don't pay much attention to players from the North."



Mumbai Lobby is a real thing!! — abhay singh (@abhaysingh_13) October 5, 2024

Sack him — Haritha (@Kohli_thetic_X) October 4, 2024

Talking about the game, New Zealand handed a big 58-run defeat to India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Led by Sophie Devine's 57 not off 36, New Zealand posted 160 for 4 in 20 overs against India after opting to bat first. Renuka Thakur Singh was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 27.

In reply, India were bundled out for 102 in 19 overs as Rosemary Mair returned figures of 4 for 19.

A massive controversy erupted on the final ball of 14th over of the New Zealand batting. Amelia Kerr hit a Deepti Sharma delivery at long-off and completed a single. Harmanpreet Kaur collected the ball there. She didn't throw it and started running towards the bowler as the umpire had called off the play for the over with the completion of that single. This is when Sophie Devine decided to turn it into a couple and ran for the second run. Harmanpreet quickly threw the ball at striker's end and got Kerr out. It was adjudged not out by umpire eventually as the ball was dead. Harmanpreet was clearly unhappy with the decision.