India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup, Live Streaming: Team India will be squaring off against Sri Lanka in a must-win match at the Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Wednesday. It has not been smooth sailing for the Indians in the showpiece event so far, having lost to New Zealand by 58 runs in their tournament-opener and then scampering home in 18.5 overs against arch-rivals Pakistan while chasing a modest 105. India's main problem in the tournament so far is the performance of their batters, especially the explosive opening combination of Shafali Verma and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana.

To make matters worse for India, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored 15 and 29 retired hurt, is doubtful for the match against Sri Lanka after suffering a neck injury while batting against Pakistan. The likes of Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh too need to step up with the bat and share the burden of responsibility.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match will be played on Wednesday, October 9.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Toss for the game will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where will the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match be available?

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match be available?

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)