India vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Updates: The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the 12th match of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. It was Sri Lanka that came out on top when these two rivals met in the final of the Asia Cup in July and the island nation will be looking for a similar result again to keep their chances alive of reaching the knockout stages. Losses to Pakistan and Australia at the start their campaign means Sri Lanka will need to win both their remaining matches at the tournament to have any chance of making the semi-finals, while India cannot afford too many errors following their defeat to New Zealand. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka -