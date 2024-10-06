India faced a shocking 58-run defeat in their opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday (IST) in Dubai. Batting first, The Blackcaps posted a total of 160/4 with skipper Sophie Devine scoring an unbeaten 57. Later, Team India got bundled out for 102 as Rosemary Mair registered a four-wicket haul. During the match, a controversial moment came to light after Kiwi batter Amelia Kerr was declared not out on a run out appeal, which led to India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's animated reaction.

The incident took place on the last delivery of the 14th over, when Kerr played over to long-off and went for a single. However, while Harmanpreet at long-off thought that the ball was dead, Kerr decided to go for a second run and was actually run out before completing the double. However, by that time, the umpire had already given the cap back to Deepti Sharma and signalled the end of play.

While India appealed for a run out and even Kerr made her way back to the dugout, the umpires decided that the ball was dead and as a result, the run out was not valid.

Former India head coach Sanjay Bangar stated that Harmanpreet's reaction during such a situation was truly justified as she stood up for her team on a debatable issue.

"That's the individual part of every player. If Harmanpreet would have behaved in any other way, then it would have alarmed me. If she is questioning that particular decision which was very much debatable, so she has got every right to debate with the third umpire. So, I would like to say, 'Harmanpreet, stick the way you are because that's the way you played your best cricket,'" Sanjay Bangar said on Star Sports Press Room during the ongoing ICC T20 Women's World Cup.

Even Indian leg-spinner Poonam Yadav backed Harmanpreet's reaction, calling her a supportive captain and even stated that her scolding never affects the dressing room environment.

"I don't think that when a player gets scolded for dropping a catch it affects the mindset. Whenever Harmanpreet says anything to anyone, that never affected that environment in the dressing room. She always appreciates and motivates the players to do well. I have played with her and it's very natural that if you are not performing well, the captain will definitely scold you," said Poonam Yadav.

After the loss against New Zealand, Team India will look to bounce back against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai.

Advertisement

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be telecasted live on Star Sports from 3:00 PM onwards.