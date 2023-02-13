Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana became the costliest cricketer in the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction as he was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.4 crore on Monday. The star India opener was the first player to go under the hammer and she quickly sparked a bidding war between RCB and Mumbai Indians. The bidding went on for quite some time before the Bangalore franchise was able to make a marquee signing. In a video published by Jio Sports on Twitter, Mandhana was seen watching the auction with her India teammates and celebrations erupted once the bidding was over and she was congratulated by all the other players.

Wholesome content alert! The first ever #WPL player @mandhana_smriti and her team-mates reacting to her signing with RCB pic.twitter.com/gzRLSllFl2 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 13, 2023

Meanwhile, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was bought by the Mumbai Indian for INR 1.8 crore. Mumbai left no stone unturned to bid for the India captain.

While the RCB started the bid, Delhi Capitals joined the fierce bidding battle against RCB Capitals as it raised the paddle and took the bid to INR 1.10 crore. In the end, Mumbai acquired the services of the India skipper.

Harmanpreet is perhaps the most dangerous batter in women's cricket thanks to her natural bat motion and power. Opponents can only anticipate mayhem when she is at her best.

The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two Mumbai venues and the player auction for the same will be held on February 13.

Deepti Sharma went to UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crore while Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was the highest-paid foreign player as she went for Rs 3.2 crore to Gujarat Giants.

(With ANI inputs)

